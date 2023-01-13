Read full article on original website
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/17 – Lake Of The Woods Tops Best U.S. Ice Fishing Locations List, Water Action Community Meeting: Saving the Rogue Basin
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Lake Of The Woods Tops Best U.S. Ice Fishing Locations List. Lake of the Woods isn’t just near the top of a pass...
Channel 6000
Dry skies remain as Wednesday’s storm approaches
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a rinse and repeat forecast from Monday to Tuesday for the Portland metro area. A mix of clouds, sun breaks, and a stray shower are all possible Tuesday for Western Oregon and Washington. Rain chances increase briefly Tuesday evening. That comes as the Pacific Northwest prepares for its next major front.
Channel 6000
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
WWEEK
Reporters Gaze Into an Atmospheric River From Above
If Californians seem less inclined of late to move to Oregon, maybe Oregon’s weather can visit California. For the past three weeks, much of the Golden State has been pounded by torrential rains, which have triggered devastating floods and storm damage blamed for the deaths of at least 19 people. The cause of the deluge: an “atmospheric river” flowing in from the Pacific Ocean.
kpic
City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year
After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting Seashells
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting the Treasures of the Beach. Seashells are a common sight on many beaches around the world, but are they present on the beaches of Oregon?
beachconnection.net
Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
Oregon Wolf Hunt Begins After 5 Calves Confirmed Killed By ‘New Pack’
Five calves have been killed by wolves on private pastures in a matter of weeks. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is doing something about it. Culling the endangered gray wolf is a thorny subject no matter which way you approach it. But on Thursday, Jan. 12, state officials would approve the hunting and killing of two wolves in a “new pack” they have identified as the culprits. Three separate attacks have left five calves dead in northeastern Oregon pastures. ODFW recognizes the incidents as a rapid behavioral pattern, and will now allow either the cattle owner or the USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves, as local KOMO reports.
opb.org
After a six-week delay, Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crabbing season is now open
Your browser does not support the audio element. Dungeness crab is the most valuable single-species fishery commodity in Oregon. In the 2021-2022 season, fisherfolk harvested more than 17 million pounds of crab, bringing in an eye-popping $91.5 million. But it’s not always like that. In fact, this year’s season opened...
oc-breeze.com
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
Feds consider listing Oregon’s Chinook salmon as endangered
The National Marine Fisheries Service has accepted a petition filed by a trio of environmental groups seeking to list Oregon’s Chinook salmon populations as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
focushillsboro.com
Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century
Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
Hazardous seas, 19 to 32-foot breakers possible for the Oregon Coast
Hazardous seas and high-surf warnings have been issued for Oregon Friday with 19 to 32-foot breakers forecast to slam the coast.
focushillsboro.com
Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon And Northern California Are Getting Closer To Being Protected As Endangered Species
Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon: The National Marine Fisheries Service decided [last week] that the Oregon Coast and the southern Oregon/northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds.
