CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) -Thanks to a grant from Meals on Wheels and PetSmart Charities, the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens has a Pet Care Program that allows homebound seniors to get vet care for their pets and transportation to vet clinics. The program also includes delivering pet food to seniors that may normally have to choose between feeding themselves or their beloved companions. Lynna Mitchell, a Grant Writer from the Agency says 65% of their home delivered meals clients said the program allowed them to maintain ownership of their pets. She adds, by helping these pets, the AASC is also improving the lives of the seniors that care for them.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO