ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Man charged in Fonda VFW theft

State police in Johnstown have arrested a man they say stole from a Fonda VFW. Police say Kevin Bishop, 55, stole more than $1,300 from the general fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 942, in Fonda. A representative from the VFW, notified police, who say multiple unauthorized cash...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Man Facing Larceny and Drug Charges

A Roxbury, Delaware County man is facing several charges after he was arrested on January 15th. According to state police, troopers were called to a store on State Highway 30 in Roxbury for a report of larceny. An investigation revealed Patrick T. Combs stole $2,000 from a safe and fled...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bizarre birdhouse vandalism captured on security cam

TROY, N.Y. (News10)-Troy Police say they are trying to identify the person captured on security camera video smashing a decorative birdhouse display outside a Troy home. The homeowner spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker who told her it was a cherished, handmade birdhouse and that she doesn’t understand why anyone would do such a thing. “It was […]
TROY, NY
Source Money

Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Ny Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.

Michael Loyd who's been a tenant at Lillian Cooper for 4 years says the building is trying to set him up. Moving to Utica NY to further his education at MVCC for criminal Justice Mr. Loyd said it's been a total nightmare. Since he moved into the Hud housing program he's been flooded numerous times. Michael who has a gunshot wound in his head said all he hears is noise all night. He complains that the neighbor above him deliberately bangs on her floor to keep him up. He also added that the same lady abuses her dog and ingests controlled substances. When complaining to management they say they will take care of it but never does says Mr. Loyd. "I don't know what to do no more. I reached out to the senator's office, Attorney General, and even civil rights attorneys but I haven't had any luck".
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica

UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy