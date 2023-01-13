Read full article on original website
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
ACSO: Inmate adds charges after contraband was found
Albany country sheriffs office reports the arrest of Dahmeek J. McDonald, 28 which took place on January 12. McDonald allegedly had contraband inside the Albany County Correctional Facility.
WNYT
Man charged in Fonda VFW theft
State police in Johnstown have arrested a man they say stole from a Fonda VFW. Police say Kevin Bishop, 55, stole more than $1,300 from the general fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 942, in Fonda. A representative from the VFW, notified police, who say multiple unauthorized cash...
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
SP: Local HS teacher sends inappropriate images to child
A teacher from Averill Park High School has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under 17 and sending them indecent images. Peter Bertram of Nassau, 43, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Troy man arrested after altercation with Uber driver
Colonie police arrested Omjasisa K. Felder, 52 of Troy on January 15. Felder allegedly pulled out a firearm while in a disagreement with an Uber driver.
Police: Drugged Cohoes man drives with 3 kids
A Cohoes man was nabbed by Watervliet Police on Monday, January 9, after he allegedly drove three kids around the city while high on an unnamed drug.
Inmate arrested for allegedly promoting contraband in prison
An inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility was arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband, as well as possessing a weapon. Messiah Lamb, 25, faces several charges.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Man Facing Larceny and Drug Charges
A Roxbury, Delaware County man is facing several charges after he was arrested on January 15th. According to state police, troopers were called to a store on State Highway 30 in Roxbury for a report of larceny. An investigation revealed Patrick T. Combs stole $2,000 from a safe and fled...
WRGB
Police: Truck pulled from Mohawk was stolen in 1983
Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police.
Person arrested after domestic incident, police chase
Troy police are investigating after a U-Haul crashed on the Northway after a traffic stop.
WNYT
Albany detective lieutenant retires after 25 years of service
A longtime member of the Albany Police Department is retiring. Detective Lieutenant Eric Crist served 25 years. He’s most recently served as supervisor of the Children and Family Services Unit.
Bizarre birdhouse vandalism captured on security cam
TROY, N.Y. (News10)-Troy Police say they are trying to identify the person captured on security camera video smashing a decorative birdhouse display outside a Troy home. The homeowner spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker who told her it was a cherished, handmade birdhouse and that she doesn’t understand why anyone would do such a thing. “It was […]
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Ny Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.
Michael Loyd who's been a tenant at Lillian Cooper for 4 years says the building is trying to set him up. Moving to Utica NY to further his education at MVCC for criminal Justice Mr. Loyd said it's been a total nightmare. Since he moved into the Hud housing program he's been flooded numerous times. Michael who has a gunshot wound in his head said all he hears is noise all night. He complains that the neighbor above him deliberately bangs on her floor to keep him up. He also added that the same lady abuses her dog and ingests controlled substances. When complaining to management they say they will take care of it but never does says Mr. Loyd. "I don't know what to do no more. I reached out to the senator's office, Attorney General, and even civil rights attorneys but I haven't had any luck".
Utica man slices Applebees worker in face, another diner steps in with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — After an Applebees worker was slashed in the face by a man with a knife a diner stepped in and held the man at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Esteban Padron, 28, entered the Applebees on Commercial Drive in New Hartford at 6:42 p.m. and started fighting with workers, according to a news release from the New Hartford police department.
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Republican Jason Schofield of Troy resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.
Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica
UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 Kids Found In Car Of Drugged Driver In Watervliet, Police Say
A 29-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving high on drugs with children in the car, authorities said. Albany County resident Michael Smith, of Cohoes, was arrested following a traffic stop in Watervliet late Monday night, Jan. 9, according to Watervliet Police. Officers stopped Smith at...
