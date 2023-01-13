Six people were killed early Sunday at a home in Tulare County, California, in what authorities described as an “early morning massacre.” According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in Goshen, California after hearing reports of an active shooter. Once they arrived, they found two people dead outside the home, one in the doorway to the home, and another three inside. Two of the victims included a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby. Both were shot in the head, police said. There are believed to be two suspects and the shooting may have stemmed from gang activity, as police carried out a narcotics search warrant at the home two weeks prior. “We do have family that has been escorted from the scene, we do have survivors,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said, though police were investigating how they survived.Read it at CNN

