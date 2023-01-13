Read full article on original website
Correctional officer prompts standoff at Wasco State Prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at Wasco State Prison barricaded himself in a section of the prison with a firearm from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder just after 9 p.m. barricaded himself in a building on the north side of […]
Bakersfield gang member sentenced to 3 years, 10 months in prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield East Side Crips member was sentenced Tuesday to three years and ten months in prison for possession of a firearm while being a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Duwayne Payton, 26 of Bakersfield is a documented and active member of...
Correctional officer barricades self in Wasco State Prison
A situation occurred where a correctional officer barricaded himself at the Wasco State Prison just after 9 p.m. on Fri, Jan 13.
6 victims of Goshen, California massacre identified; suspects still at large
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identities of six people killed in what was described as a “massacre” in Goshen, California – as well as information about a reward for information in the investigation. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says that on Monday at 3:38 a.m. the Tulare […]
Visalia man receives life sentence for drug robbery, murder
VISALIA – Noah Fox was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstances. Fox, 23, was first found guilty on April 7, 2022 for the 2017 fatal shooting of Terry Wade III, 19, during a drug robbery in Visalia. After almost six years, a Tulare County judge sentenced Fox to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Jan. 13.
Teen Mom, Infant Identified in Tulare County Massacre Claiming Six Lives
VISALIA — Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who shot and killed six people — including a teenage mother and her baby — at a central California home Monday in what the local sheriff called a “horrific massacre” related to drugs and gangs.
California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff
GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
Man convicted of 2006 murder to return for possible resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in a 2006 shooting in south Bakersfield will return to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s eligible for resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Johnte Devon Allen, 34, was previously denied a hearing by a Superior Court judge who found Allen, […]
New details released on Goshen massacre that left mother, infant and 4 others dead
A day after six people were gunned down in rural Tulare County new details were released that shed light on the Goshen "massacre." At a Tuesday press conference, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said that detectives are investigating several leads, but are choosing to keep certain details from the public to protect the investigation. A $10,000 reward is being offered for clues that lead to the capture of people responsible for Monday's shooting. The reward is expected to rise.
Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'
A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference with Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday afternoon with an update on the six shooting deaths that took place on Monday in Goshen. Deputies say that they responded at around 3:30 a.m. after a call came in as an active shooter. Upon arrival, […]
KCSO: Man arrested accused of DUI, guns found in car and home
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — KCSO said a Shafter man was arrested accused of being under the influence during a traffic stop in Wasco. Officials said guns were found inside the car and his home. KCSO said on Monday January 16, 2023, at around 8:44 p.m., a deputy from the...
5 arrested in connection to deadly Corcoran shooting, police say
Police have arrested five people linked to a deadly shooting in Corcoran.
Police search for 76-year-old man last heard from on Jan. 11
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 76-year-old man who has not been heard from for nearly a week. The Bakersfield Police Department said they are searching for Ronald Perry, 76. According to police he has not been heard from since Jan. 11 and was believed to be in […]
Six People—Including a 6-Month-Old—Killed in California ‘Massacre’
Six people were killed early Sunday at a home in Tulare County, California, in what authorities described as an “early morning massacre.” According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in Goshen, California after hearing reports of an active shooter. Once they arrived, they found two people dead outside the home, one in the doorway to the home, and another three inside. Two of the victims included a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby. Both were shot in the head, police said. There are believed to be two suspects and the shooting may have stemmed from gang activity, as police carried out a narcotics search warrant at the home two weeks prior. “We do have family that has been escorted from the scene, we do have survivors,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said, though police were investigating how they survived.Read it at CNN
Family of 6 Dead, Including New Baby, in Suspected Tulare County Gang Shooting
Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen on Monday, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a “horrific massacre.”. Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare...
BPD: 13-year-old boy stabbed multiple times on 34th Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after police said he was stabbed by multiple people Monday night. Bakersfield police said on January 16th, 2023, at around 5:25 p.m., officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of 34th Street, near Q Street.
KCSO issues warning on phone scams targeting Kern County residents
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents once again about a phone scam targeting people in Kern County. KCSO said residents are reporting that they are receiving phone calls about a gun buy-back program. The department said they are also receiving reports of residents receiving phone calls about warrants for their arrest.
Six shot dead at California home in targeted attack: Sheriff
NEW YORK — Six people were gunned down at a central California home Monday in what the sheriff called a targeted attack. Authorities believe there are at least two suspects, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters. "We do not believe that this is a random act of violence....
