When was the last time you watched a movie that moved you?. A film that made you think, a kind of film that isn't talked about very much at all - for one major reason, it may be so dark that most of us can't even comprehend. There is a movie director from New York that is planning on diving into the eerie, sinister world of human trafficking - his name is Ejaz Khan. You might remember that name from the last movie he made, which was filmed in Linton, North Dakota, called "Before They Vanished" - Here is the thing about creative filmmakers, they are always looking for their next project, and THIS one took place involving a young lady and her experience with being sexually assaulted - he met her while he was in Linton.
