WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frost Threat Before Ian’s Impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Skies are slowly clearing up from west to east this afternoon as mild winds blow. These winds are ahead of the next storm system set to bring showers and a few strong storms into the region late Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain. The first wave arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Two Waves of Soaking Rain This Week. Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Two Rain Makers Next Week. Updated: Jan....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches. Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center. A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie...
DANVILLE, KY

