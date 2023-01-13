(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 16 year old male juvenile from Ste. Genevieve is recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one car accident in Ste. Genevieve County Friday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving west on Highway V, east of Highway 61, when he swerved to the right, overcorrected to the left, and ran off the left side of the road as the car rolled over onto the driver's side. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO