ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning, January 15. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street around 1:57 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots in an unknown direction.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.

The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting to address gun control issues. First person of color to take oath as State Treasurer of Mo. The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza. The...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

1 injured after vehicle crashes into Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A home was heavily damaged Monday night and one person was injured after a vehicle drove into it. Police were called to the 1400 block of Big Bend around 8:30 p.m. on January 16. Cape Girardeau police believe the crash was caused by driver...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Metropolis Police chief investigating thefts from vehicles

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – The Metropolis Police Department is investigating after a person accused of stealing items out of vehicles was arrested. Some items have been recovered. Police Chief Masse asks anyone who was the victim of an auto burglary and had item take to make a report with...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16. The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m. “We heard a boom and then the lights went out,” Jenny Kester, the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges

A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau

Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Red Cross needs your help....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wish989.com

Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night

MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Theft investigation leads to Metropolis man's arrest on drug charges

A theft investigation in Metropolis last week led to an arrest and drug charges. Metropolis Police were called to a home on 7th Street about a theft that occurred. Evidence pointed to 41-year-old Michael P. Shappard as a suspect. Further investigation established probable cause, so officers arrested Shappard. During the...
METROPOLIS, IL
kbsi23.com

2 Paducah men face drug charges after detectives find drugs in home

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 12. Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Northview Drive in Paducah following an investigation into illegal drugs. During the...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

DRONE12: Capaha Park project 1/17

Bullets damaged property, but nobody was injured. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson to deliver state of the state address. Updated: 6 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
BENTON, MO
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve County Crash Injures Teen

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 16 year old male juvenile from Ste. Genevieve is recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one car accident in Ste. Genevieve County Friday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving west on Highway V, east of Highway 61, when he swerved to the right, overcorrected to the left, and ran off the left side of the road as the car rolled over onto the driver's side. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
PERRY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy