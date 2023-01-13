ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Butzel’s Everardo Tapia Appointed Treasurer-elect of Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DOay_0kE0rhb000
Courtesy of Butzel

Everardo Tapia, an associate attorney at Detroit’s Butzel, has been appointed treasurer-elect of the Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan (HBAM).

“The Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan is an excellent go-to resource providing a voice for Michigan Hispanics,” says Tapia. “I am honored to serve in a leadership role with this important organization.”

Tapia already has been active in HBAM over the last several months engaging Hispanic law students and developing programming for young members of the Hispanic bar. He focuses his practice on the firm’s automotive, business and commercial litigation, and intellectual property groups.

His experience also includes serving as national discovery counsel for clients in the automotive industry in addition to representing major telecommunications and energy companies in intellectual property litigation.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and a J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law. While in law school, he was the associate editor of the Journal of Intellectual Property and a member of the Hispanic-Latino Law Student Society & Intellectual Property Law Society.

The post Butzel’s Everardo Tapia Appointed Treasurer-elect of Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
DBusiness Magazine

Bees in the D

Bees in the D is a Detroit-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to create a cooperative effort between residents, schools, and businesses and organizations in the city and throughout southeastern […] The post Bees in the D appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Report: Home Sale Decline Continues in Metro Detroit

According to the latest regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, the trend of home sales falling has continued, dropping 32.8 percent, from 3,752 in December 2021 […] The post Report: Home Sale Decline Continues in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Arts & Scraps

Arts & Scraps is a Detroit-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that uses recycled materials to help people of all ages and abilities better think, learn, and create. Programs include outdoor student […] The post Arts & Scraps appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Detroit’s Butzel Names Four New Shareholders

Butzel, a Detroit-based law firm, announced attorneys Ashley Aldea, Scott J. Fishwick, Mark W. Jane, and Steven R. Pohl have been elected shareholders. Based in Butzel’s Troy office, Aldea concentrates […] The post Detroit’s Butzel Names Four New Shareholders appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Photo Finish

Even as a novice photographer in the 1930s, Saul Leiter enjoyed the smooth precision and bold design of the Detrola camera his mother had given him. He went on to […] The post Photo Finish appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
419
Followers
479
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy