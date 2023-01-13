Butzel’s Everardo Tapia Appointed Treasurer-elect of Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan

Everardo Tapia, an associate attorney at Detroit’s Butzel, has been appointed treasurer-elect of the Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan (HBAM).

“The Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan is an excellent go-to resource providing a voice for Michigan Hispanics,” says Tapia. “I am honored to serve in a leadership role with this important organization.”

Tapia already has been active in HBAM over the last several months engaging Hispanic law students and developing programming for young members of the Hispanic bar. He focuses his practice on the firm’s automotive, business and commercial litigation, and intellectual property groups.

His experience also includes serving as national discovery counsel for clients in the automotive industry in addition to representing major telecommunications and energy companies in intellectual property litigation.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and a J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law. While in law school, he was the associate editor of the Journal of Intellectual Property and a member of the Hispanic-Latino Law Student Society & Intellectual Property Law Society.

