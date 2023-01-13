ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

House fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte deemed accidental

A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and “The Pearl” innovation district. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled the price we saw this time last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Possible solutions for Charlotte traffic congestion

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire. A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members. Updated: 3 hours ago. President Clarence Armbrister is retiring at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday. “Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost...
WAXHAW, NC
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge. Updated: 8 hours ago. Mary Santina Collins was found...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Water outage reported in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst. Charlotte Water says that’s impacting people in the area of 1500 and 1700 Montford Drive, just off of Woodlawn Road. Crews told WBTV they hoped water would be restored...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eggflation: Egg prices on the rise

From the grocery store shelves to the breakfast table, shoppers are feeling the pinch of egg prices. Police confirmed today that the shooting happened while the couple’s four children were inside the house, but they say the children did not witness the shooting. Man killed in industrial accident at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cabarrus Commissioners Notebook - January 2023

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park project is moving along in the design process. During the January Board of Commissioners Work Session, Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer shared renderings of possibilities for the multipurpose facility. He told commissioners that design development is complete. The next stage will involve the creation of construction documents, which include details about structural and mechanical systems, building materials and other components.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Charlotte ranks among cities with bad traffic congestion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte region tops a list for some of the worse traffic congestion in the country, and you don’t have to ask too many people about notorious hot spots when it comes to traffic. Heavy traffic is notorious in areas like:. - I-77 between uptown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FIRST ALERT: Fog may disrupt your drive to work Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy, dense fog will continue to develop overnight into tomorrow morning. Plan ahead and get the latest conditions before you head out the door to work with the free WBTV First Alert Weather App. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Morning fog. Thursday and Sunday: More wet...
CHARLOTTE, NC

