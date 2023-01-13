Read full article on original website
3 juveniles arrested after stealing vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three juvenile suspects are accused of stealing a vehicle with a 4-year-old child inside on Monday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), police received a kidnapping call for service around 6:15 p.m. The caller said that her vehicle was stolen with her child inside.
Cabarrus County Sheriff experiences “Law in the Family” with three brothers serving as deputies
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Cabarrus County administration: Get the Crayton brothers in a room together and you’re going to be entertained. Teasing jabs and chuckles from years of inside jokes reveal their relationship. Soon as they walk in, Rick and John, the older brothers,...
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site
Five-alarm East Spencer fire accidentally set by juveniles, police chief says
House fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte deemed accidental
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
Possible solutions for Charlotte traffic congestion
Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday. “Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost...
Former Myers Park HS student opens case against CMS, CMPD over handling of reported rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial began Tuesday in the case of a former Myers Park High School student who reported being led into the woods adjacent to campus and sexually assaulted by a male classmate. At issue is whether Myers Park administrators and the school resource officer assigned by...
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change
I-485 outbound lanes near S. Tryon Street reopened after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outbound lanes on I-485 near South Tryon Street have reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned earlier in the evening. The incident happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Medic said no patients were transported from the crash. More information will be provided when available. Download the WBTV News...
Water outage reported in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst. Charlotte Water says that’s impacting people in the area of 1500 and 1700 Montford Drive, just off of Woodlawn Road. Crews told WBTV they hoped water would be restored...
Eggflation: Egg prices on the rise
Cabarrus Commissioners Notebook - January 2023
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park project is moving along in the design process. During the January Board of Commissioners Work Session, Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer shared renderings of possibilities for the multipurpose facility. He told commissioners that design development is complete. The next stage will involve the creation of construction documents, which include details about structural and mechanical systems, building materials and other components.
Charlotte ranks among cities with bad traffic congestion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte region tops a list for some of the worse traffic congestion in the country, and you don’t have to ask too many people about notorious hot spots when it comes to traffic. Heavy traffic is notorious in areas like:. - I-77 between uptown...
City Council votes to rebuild Cotswold Chick-fil-A, make it drive-thru only
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council voted to approve plans to tear down and rebuild the Cotswold Chick-Fil-A. Those who have been to the Chick-fil-A on Randolph Road know how long those lines get. During Tuesday’s meeting, the owners decided to be able to move forward with...
FIRST ALERT: Fog may disrupt your drive to work Wednesday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy, dense fog will continue to develop overnight into tomorrow morning. Plan ahead and get the latest conditions before you head out the door to work with the free WBTV First Alert Weather App. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Morning fog. Thursday and Sunday: More wet...
McCrorey YMCA hosts first Martin Luther King Jr. event since COVID-19 pandemic
