Ann Arbor SPARK Names Tom Crawford Chief Financial Officer

By Jake Bekemeyer
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a nonprofit that encourages and supports business acceleration, attraction, and retention, announced Tom Crawford has been contracted to serve as chief financial officer.

“He brings a wealth of leadership and financial experience and strategic thinking to the table, and understands the complexities unique to our organization,” says Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK. “We are confident that Tom will be a strong leader and partner in helping us achieve our mission of driving economic growth in our community.”

Crawford brings to the organization a deep knowledge of financial strategy, human resources, and IT services in both the municipal and private sectors. As a senior member of the executive team, Crawford reports directly to Krutko.

“I am thrilled to join this dynamic and innovative organization as the new CFO,” says Crawford. “I am excited to bring my financial expertise and leadership skills to the table and help the company achieve its objectives. I look forward to working further with the team and making a positive impact on the company’s future success.”

Crawford has served at different times as city administrator and/or chief financial officer in a local government. In these roles, he focused on delivering safe and reliable infrastructure, responsive and effective services, and a healthy and engaged organization and constituency.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a concentration in finance and marketing, and his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

DBusiness Magazine

