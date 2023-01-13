ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Taunton Sex Offender With Hundreds Of Child Porn Images Gets 10 Years: Feds

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago

A 60-year-old sex offender who copped to having hundreds of images of child porn on his computer will spend the next decade in prison, a judge ruled this week.

Rudy Frabizio of Taunton, who pleaded guilty to one count of child porn possession in September, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He was previously convicted of child porn charges in 2009.

Agents found a "microSD" memory card at Frabizio’s home in 2021 that had hundreds of the offending images that included children as young as 2 years old being abused, the prosecutor said. He uploaded several images to his Google account also, investigators said.

Westport, CT
