Details Of Shady Schemers Kept From Tenants Of Ana Walshe-Managed DC Building: Report

Ana Walshe Photo Credit: Facebook / Ana Walshe

Some residents in a Washington, DC apartment building that was home to two men posing as federal law enforcement agents to live rent-free fear they're not getting all the details in the case, according to a report by the New York Post.

It just so happens that building was managed by Ana Walshe, the missing executive from Boston believed slain by her own husband, Brian Walshe.

Last year, Haider Ali, 36, and Arian Taherzadeh, 40, pleaded guilty to impersonating Department of Homeland Security officers to live a luxurious lifestyle rent-free in the Crossing Building in the Navy Yard, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

According to the NY Post report, questions surrounding the strange saga remain unanswered and some tenants are questioning whether the company — and Walshe by extension — actively avoided sharing certain information with them intentionally.

While Ali and Taherzadeh are not connected to Walshe's disappearance, her 47-year-old husband remains a possible suspect.

The complete New York Post report can be found here.

