thank you for showing your respect for law enforcement. our country is in crisis with this current administration. the immigrants coming in are going to be a huge problem for decades to come. we need more Leo's to serve and protect our communities.
You can tell that DeSantis is doing a fantastic job by the amount of hate he receives from liberals. They just can’t stand that he’s wildly popular and actually enacting meaningful legislation that helps everyone. He’s helping teachers, first responders, the Everglades, homeowners insurance, etc. He also fought crony big Government mandates and allowed personal choice. So happy he’s my governor.
Instead of fighting with the country, how about fixing the homeowners insurance problems? If a company will agree to insure, the rates are unbelievable !
