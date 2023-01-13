ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves country show finds 3 talent scouts

By Fred Topel
 4 days ago

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV announced Friday that their music competition series, My Kind of Country , has added three talent scouts. Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgrave executive produce and appear on the show, which will premiere March 24.

Reese Witherspoon is launching "My Kind of Country" on Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck are joining the worldwide search to discover the next country music star. They will bring contestants to Nashville to develop their sound.

Each scout's roster will compete for one grand prize from Apple Music. The platform will give the winner support and exposure for their music.

My Kind of Country will follow the artists over eight episodes.

Allen released his debut album in 2018 and was named CMA's Artist of the Year in 2021. Guyton released her first album in 2021 and was named TIME's Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2022.

Peck released his debut album in 2019 and signed with Columbia Records after. Musgraves has been performing professionally since 2008.

Witherspoon is an Oscar-winning actor. She stars in and executive produces Apple TV's The Morning Show as well as Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere and HBO's Big Little Lies .

Witherspoon also produces Truth Be Told and Surface on Apple, From Scratch on Netflix and Something From Tiffany's on Prime Video.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

