kjzz.com
Funeral services held for 16-year-old Piute High School student Jacky Nunez
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Funeral services were held for 16-year-old Jacqueline "Jacky” Nunez on Monday in Cedar City. The services come after an emotional week for the Piute County community and the Nunez family. Earlier in the week, a vigil was held at Piute High School following...
upr.org
Candlelight vigil held for Haight family in Enoch
A candlelight vigil was held for the seven Haight family members found tragically killed inside their Enoch home. According to police, Tausha Haight, her five children and mother, Gail Earl, were shot and killed inside the family’s home on January 4 by Tausha’s husband, Michael. On Friday night,...
kjzz.com
Enoch continues grieving process at community vigil
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — It was another step toward closure for a small town who lost so much. A funeral held in La Verkin for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight and Tausha's five children Friday morning. The community of Enoch gathered together at a vigil Friday night to honor seven...
Utah Man, All 5 Children, Wife and Mother-In-Law, Dead In Murder-Suicide. Why The Shooting?
Eight members of a family were found dead from gunshots in a home in Enoch, Utah where they resided. They include the suspected perpetrator, 42-year-old man, Michael Haight. The others were his wife Tausha Haight, 40, his mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, and his five children who attended schools in the area, ranged in age from 17 to 4. The shooting happened two weeks after Tausha filed for divorce from her husband. The incident shocked people in Enoch which is located about midway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. According to the city manager Rob Dotson, the family were actively involved with church and the community that they were well-known. The unexpected tragic event is considered a big loss.
eastidahonews.com
17-year-old boyfriend of Utah high school student charged as an adult with killing her
CIRCLEVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a Piute High School girl was charged as an adult Friday with shooting and killing her. Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
kubcgold.com
All the Reasons Why You Need to Visit St. George Utah
St. George, Utah is a destination for many including golf enthusiasts, nature lovers, and others. St. George is located on the southwestern corner of Utah on the Arizona border. It is filled with the beautiful scenery that Utah is famous for and is a short drive away from the popular gambling town of Mesquite.
ksub590.com
Hurricane Businessman Arrested on Arson, Fraud Charges
A Hurricane businessman has been arrested on charges including arson—accused of torching his own boat in an effort to defraud his insurance company. Just after midnight on the morning of November 6, 2022, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a boat and trailer fire in a remote area in Warner Valley, south of Hurricane City.
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended...
kmyu.tv
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
suunews.net
The Flippin’ Birds take second place in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet
In the Rio Tinto Best of Utah, Southern Utah University’s Flippin’ Birds came home with a second place finish. SUU’s 196.175 points trailed only the University of Utah Red Rocks’ 197.750. The Utah State University Aggies scored 195.800, which placed them third. They were followed by...
