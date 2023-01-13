ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton PD make arrest in aggravated robbery investigation

By Jesse Mendez
ALTON, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Alton Police Department said officers have made an arrest in an aggravated robbery that took place Nov. 27, 2022.

Edward Navarro Luna was formally charged Monday with the crime that occurred at the Dollar General located at 3405 E. Main Ave., according to Alton police.

With help from the McAllen Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Alton police said they identified Luna as the driver suspected to be behind the wheel of the vehicle used that night.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

If anyone has additional information about this case, they should call the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 956-432-0700. To remain anonymous, call the Alton Crime Stoppers at 956-585-8477.

