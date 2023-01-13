Read full article on original website
msn.com
5 Ways to Avoid Taxes on Social Security Income
Slide 1 of 6: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 changed a lot of rules, but one thing remains the same: It is exceedingly difficult to evade the long reach of the taxman. That’s even true of Social Security benefits. Many people know that if you work while collecting benefits before reaching your full retirement age, it can result in a reduced benefit. But earn too much money — even by simply making withdrawals from some types of retirement plans — and you also can end up owing income taxes on your Social Security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA): “Some of you have to pay federal income taxes on your Social Security benefits. This usually happens only if you have other substantial income in addition to your benefits (such as wages, self-employment, interest, dividends and other taxable income that must be reported on your tax return).” Whether you owe taxes on these benefits depends on your “combined income.” The SSA defines this as the sum of: Your adjusted gross income Your nontaxable interest One-half of your Social Security benefits If you file an individual tax return and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may owe income taxes on up to 50% of your Social Security benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% of your benefits could be subject to taxes. If you file a joint return and your combined income is between $32,000 and $44,000, you may owe taxes on up to 50% of your benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% could be taxable. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your income and reduce — or even avoid paying — taxes owed on your Social Security benefits. They include: It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
financefeeds.com
PayRetailers Continues to Bring the Value of Its Technology Solution to Digital Businesses As It Starts Its 2023 Corporate Tour
The multinational payment technology company, which is committed to innovation as a tool for growth in Latin American markets, is ready to start its corporate tour. The multinational payment technology company, which is committed to innovation as a tool for growth in Latin American markets, is ready to start its corporate tour including multiple international events in which it will participate, as it seeks out new opportunities and avenues for innovation and technology development to foster the growth of international merchants in Latin America. This endeavour aligns with the company’s mission to continue strengthening its local operations and its portfolio of payment solutions for the benefit of all industries seeking to expand in the region.
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO says he wants to have mRNA factory on every continent
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities.
financefeeds.com
Monex Group bids to buy FTX Japan
Tokyo-based financial services giant Monex Group is interested in buying the Japanese unit of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Monex Group’s CEO Oki Matsumoto told Bloomberg that “Generally speaking, we naturally are interested,” adding that it will be a “very good thing if the number of crypto exchanges competing with his firm drops.”
financefeeds.com
HAVYN launches HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index fund as Bitcoin takes off again
“With HAYVN 20 we are providing investors with a diversified, low-cost, and regulated solution to invest in one of the biggest investment trends since the inception of the internet. We believe that risk is fully priced into current market conditions, and we want our customers to be able to participate in what we expect will be a positive long-term trend”.
financefeeds.com
Seven most bought digital assets in 2023 so far
Due to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, it may be difficult to keep track of which assets are outperforming their peers. These markets are notorious for their tremendous volatility. This article will study the best routes to trade cryptocurrency and the cryptocurrencies that are predicted to be the most extensively held in 2023. We will provide an analysis of their features and potential uses in the financial industry.
financefeeds.com
Euronext to migrate derivatives and commodities markets from LCH to Euronext Clearing
“This will significantly contribute to achieve the €100 million 2024 targeted run-rate annual synergies related to the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition.”. Euronext has announced that the European expansion of multi-asset clearing house, Euronext Clearing, to Euronext derivatives markets is planned for Q3 2024. Euronext completed the acquisition of CC&G,...
financefeeds.com
Portugal-based crypto subsidiary of Bison Bank taps Sygnum’s white label platform
“Financial institutions must adhere to the highest regulatory, compliance and security standards when offering cryptocurrencies to their client base. We are proud to partner with Sygnum and leverage their crypto-native expertise and established track record as we take our first steps in the digital asset market.”. Bison Digital Assets has...
financefeeds.com
Vauld has until Feb 28 to avoid liquidation
The Singapore High Court has granted the troubled crypto lender Vauld an additional one-month protection from creditors to come up with a revival plan. It will effectively shield the company from any potential litigation from creditors, avoid a cease of operations and liquidation of assets until February 28. The move...
financefeeds.com
Bithumb fined $200K over 2017 trading outage
The South Korean supreme court has ordered Bithumb, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, to pay more than $200,00 in fines for users who suffered following a service outage in 2017. The final ruling overturns a previous court decision in favor of Bithumb against the investors. Monetary restitution to victims...
financefeeds.com
DFSA announces plan to grow reputation of Dubai as a well-regulated financial hub
“This continues to demand a finely tuned risk-based approach to regulation, to maintain the integrity of the DIFC financial services industry, while also continuing our efforts to facilitate innovation in the industry.”. The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has released its Business Plan for 2023-24, designed to foster an enabling...
financefeeds.com
Thailand SEC’s new regulation for crypto custodians requires contingency plan
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has issued regulations for custodians within the crypto space operating in the jurisdiction. The new rules require digital asset business operators that provide custody of clients’ digital assets to establish a digital wallet management system to accommodate efficient custody of digital assets and keys and ensure safety of clients’ assets.
financefeeds.com
Eventus prepares major new product as it celebrates signifcant growth in 2022
“We expect 2023 to be another pivotal year as we introduce some exciting new capabilities that will further broaden our offering and appeal while continually innovating on the platform to meet our clients’ evolving needs.”. Eventus, the provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, has announced...
financefeeds.com
Soochow Securities enables use of e-CNY in financial trading
A Chinese brokerage firm has enabled e-CNY payments on its securities trading platform, marking the first use case of the official CBDC in the mainstream financial markets. According to a report by state-backed finance outlet China Securities Journal, Soochow Securities now enable its users to use e-CNY payment function to buy securities through the company’s mobile app. The feature was developed in cooperation with the Bank of China to allow investors to buy the broker’s wealth management products with the digital yuan, marking a new era for its use in the world’s second-largest economy.
financefeeds.com
Malaysia hits crypto payment firm Simplex with regulatory warning
Malaysia’s financial regulator has backlisted yet another group of cryptocurrency websites, citing their brands are not authorised to operate in the country. Most notably, the Securities Commission (SC) said that the leading crypto payment gateway, Simplex and its associated brands are carrying out unlicensed capital market activities. Israeli-based Simplex...
financefeeds.com
Rising margin costs create new revenue streams for brokers, Acuiti report
“With ongoing volatility in global commodity prices and expectations of more interest rate rises to come, margin costs are unlikely to reduce significantly in 2023. Our latest Clearing Management Insight Report found that the clearing community is innovating to ease the burden for clients and manage margin more efficiently.”. The...
financefeeds.com
ESMA launches supervisory action regarding marketing of financial products
ESMA believes this initiative and the related sharing of practices across NCAs, will help ensure consistent implementation and application of EU rules and enhance the protection of investors in line with ESMA’s objectives. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has launched a common supervisory action with national competent...
financefeeds.com
Poland sues Kanga Exchange over false regulation claims
A polish regulator has filed charges against the operator of cryptocurrency platform Kanga Exchange over false claims that it’s regulated by a dozen of EU countries. The Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection said that contrary to claims on its website, Good Solution Investments Ltd. was not a polish entity, not known to the KNF or authorized to provide any type of financial service, including the provision of investment services. The company also lists the logo of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, among many other authorities that Kanga alleges to work under their approvals.
financefeeds.com
FinanceFeeds Podcast Ep.#15: Cogni’s Simon Grunfeld on FDIC-insured Crypto app
The FinanceFeeds Podcast has returned for its 15th episode with our Editor-in-Chief Nikolai Isayev exchanging insight with Simon Grunfeld, Head of Web3 of Cogni. Simon Grunfeld is known within the FX industry as the founder of Gallant FX, a PaaS world leader in Forex trading technologies serving both retail and institutional clients. He left the FX business in 2010 when the Dodd-Frank bill was introduced and put into effect in the United States.
