ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Navy destroyer to be named after Vietnam War hero Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy says a new guided missile destroyer will be named for a Vietnam War officer who led his troops to safety despite being wounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xBk5_0kE0putd00
U.S. Navy Sec. Carlos Del Toro has announced that a future Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, like these seen in Yokosuka, Japan, in 2021, will be named after Medal of Honor winner Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley. U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement Thursday that the Arleigh Burke -class guided missile destroyer DDG-140 will carry the name of Medal of Honor winner Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley.

"It is with great admiration and great pride that I am announcing the naming of the DDG-140 after Captain (retired) Thomas Gunning Kelley," said Del Toro . "May we all, especially the future men and women assigned to this ship, always be inspired by Kelley's brilliant leadership, bold initiative, and resolute determination."

According to the Navy, Kelley was born in 1939 and grew up in Boston.

On June 15, 1969, Kelley commanded a River Assault Division and led boats on the Ong Muong Canal in Kien Hoa Province when they were attacked by Viet Cong .

While severely wounded in the head by shrapnel and unable to move, Kelley shouted orders to his troops and continued to direct his men to safety. For his valor, he won the Medal of Honor.

"It is a tremendous honor and I am truly humbled, especially as a Surface Warfare Sailor," said Kelley in a statement. "I trust that those who sail in this ship will be reminded of service to their shipmates and that they will be carrying on a tradition greater than themselves."

Following 30 years of service, Kelley became a Massachusetts Department of Veterans' Services commissioner and was named Secretary of the Department in 2003.

In 2011, Kelley retired from public service. He serves on the board of directors of the U.S.S. Constitution Museum.

According to the Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are the backbone of the U.S. Navy's surface fleet and are built around the Aegis Combat System.

The ships use stealth techniques and are highly capable multi-mission ships with a wide range of war-fighting capabilities.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Man Revealed As War Hero When His Medals Are Discovered

We often hear about stories of valor, bravery and medal ceremonies for members of the armed forces. It’s an accepted fact that bravery must be rewarded and praised. Rightfully so, as the difficult actions of war heroes have carved the world we live in and the freedoms we enjoy, and that should be celebrated. However, not all heroes consider themselves one, nor do they want to be praised. That was the case with US Navy veteran, Donald Helfer.
HICKORY, NC
Washington Examiner

Navy commander found dead at his California home just a month after taking charge of elite SEAL team

A U.S. Navy commander who recently took charge of SEAL Team 1 was found dead at his San Diego County home Monday. Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III was 47 years old and had taken charge of the elite SEAL team a month prior, Naval Special Warfare Command officials told the Navy Times. Though his death is currently under investigation, foul play is not suspected.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future

With more than three quarters of a trillion dollars spent annually, no nation has a military budget even close to the size of The United States. Over one-third of that budget goes toward research and development of weapons systems. To determine America’s future weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense Budget Request. […]
Navy Times

Navy seizes thousands of assault rifles shipped from Iran

Naval forces intercepted a boat in the Gulf of Oman smuggling thousands of assault rifles last week, according to a release from Naval Forces Central Command. Sailors with the Cyclone-class patrol ship Chinook stopped a fishing vessel in international waters on Jan. 6 and discovered six Yemeni nationals illegally carrying 2,116 AK-47s from Iran to Yemen, the release said. The patrol ship Monsoon and guided-missile destroyer The Sullivans assisted in the mission, it added.
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program

The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?

Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
MarketRealist

Glenn Miller Disappeared in 1944 — Plane Might Have Been Located

In the 1940s, big band leader Glenn Miller was all the rage, and his orchestra was at the top of the charts. The Glenn Miller Orchestra had more hits than Elvis Presley and the Beatles. Article continues below advertisement. But Miller’s music career was short-lived. The bandleader went missing on...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
522K+
Followers
71K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy