Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Yellen says U.S., China must communicate on economic issues, work to avoid conflict
ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich on Wednesday that the world's two largest economies share a responsibility to manage their differences and prevent their competition from turning into a conflict.
