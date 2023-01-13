Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Tri-City Storm continues to build confidence as they gear up for playoff run
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Tri-City Storm are coming off one of their best seasons, and knew their upcoming season would have some growing pains. “After the guys the amount of guys and specifically the guys we lost last year after the season we had we don’t ever look it as a rebuild but there were a lot of new faces around here,” said sixth-year head coach Anthony Noreen.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Promoting positive change with LEAP
KEARNEY, Neb. — A program focused on Leadership, Empathy, Acceptance and Positivity is in its second year with Kearney Public Schools. NTV's Carol Staab visits with Kara Estes and and Emily Davidson from Horizon Middle School about LEAP. Their mission is to promote a positive change and prevent suicide...
NebraskaTV
Teenage-patient receives first-ever cochlear implant in Kearney
KEARNEY, NEB. — About 48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. And getting treatment to improve hearing loss, for those in the tri-city, may not be so simple—until now. Teenager Jadon Munsinger and his mom are all smiles.
NebraskaTV
Code Red Day: Winter storm impacting travel, I-80 and Highway 30 closed
A major winter storm is impacting travel conditions, causing several road closures across the state. Nebraska 511 said Interstate 80 is closed both directions west of Kearney to the Wyoming state line. Highway 30 is also closed in the same area. Rest areas are closed, and motorists will have access...
NebraskaTV
Goodwill, good fit. New CEO in Grand Island says success stories drive organization
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — The low unemployment rate may open doors for Nebraskans with disabilities. And while you may think of Goodwill as a store it also creates opportunities to get into the workforce. Folding, sorting, starting the washing machine -- Serena Chavez keeps things clean at Live Well...
NebraskaTV
NSP troopers arrest two juveniles following pursuit in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop at mile marker 276 near Kearney, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NebraskaTV
Family of missing couple Bob and Loveda Proctor asks for public's help
AURORA, Neb. — The search continues as the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies work together to find Bob and Loveda Proctor of Aurora. The State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is...
NebraskaTV
Kearney area builders say supply chain issues, labor shortage affecting home construction
KEARNEY, NEB. — The Kearney Home and Builders Show held its annual event at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Hundreds of vendors represented their businesses with different products like shingles, customs homes, and windows. “We’ll we have a diverse group of vendors showing a number of things from windows, doors,...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man charged with burglarizing Kearney Cinema 8
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man faces charges after he allegedly burglarized a Kearney movie theater. Waco Carpenter, 60, is charged in Buffalo County Court with burglary and criminal mischief ($501 to $1,499). According to an arrest affidavit, just after noon Jan. 2, a Kearney Police officer was called...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man breaks into home for midnight snack
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man was arrested for burglary after entering a Grand Island home just to eat chicken and Spanish rice. Timothy Byers, 52, was arrested Friday night after Grand Island Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 1900 block of West 10th Street.
NebraskaTV
CDHD offers free online diabetes prevention classes
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The CDC says more than 37 million Americans have diabetes which is why education and prevention are important. “It’ll be the sort of thing that you can do in your pajamas," said Mike Bockoven, communication specialist at the Central District Health Department in Grand Island.
NebraskaTV
Food for Fireworks raises money for July 4th celebration
The Hall County Historical Society is looking to end the 150th year of Grand Island's history with a bang. They are hosting a Food For Fireworks fundraiser event January 15th. The event will raise money for the fireworks display on July 4th. That date will mark the last day of the 150th year of grand islands founding. The Historical society hopes to raise $20,000 more dollars to reach their goal of $40,000.
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Know your pet's condition score
KEARNEY – How can you tell if your pet is overweight? Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said your veterinarian will be able to help you better answer this question. Dr. Beebout said your veterinarian is going to be able to tell you where your pet's condition...
