Montana State

Dan Risland
4d ago

I'm a native Norwegian american!! I was born here!! Indians MIGRATED from mongolia!! DNA proves it! they weren't here first!!

96.7 KISS FM

The Best Elementary School In Montana Will Blow Your Mind

When it comes to learning, you want your child to get the best education possible. If you're raising a family in Montana, your schooling options can be limited depending on where you live. While there are private school options, they're spread out across the state. That means your child will likely be enrolled in a public school in the area.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Multi-Gen Montanans Defend Why They are “Elite” via Email

Straight Outta the Mouth of...Multi-Generational Montanans. After I posted my reaction article to a reddit thread, I received an informational email from Stephanie. She’s married to Greg, a multigenerational Montanan. She told Greg’s story and I felt the need to share this with the world. If you haven't read the first story, start there then come back to this one. Click here to read.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana

Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
MONTANA STATE
focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing

Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?

If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Wyoming Wants Electric Car Sales Banned. Is Montana To Follow?

In an article from USA Today a few days ago, Wyoming lawmakers are aiming to ban sales of new electric cars in the state. Fossil Fuels Are The Best Fuels Because... Workers!. According to a group of Wyoming lawmakers, electric vehicles hinder the state's ability to trade with other states. I'm not clear on how that works, but I'm not a career politician.
WYOMING STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana

Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
mtpr.org

Reflections on the Ponderosa Pine, Montana's State Tree

My love affair with the ponderosa pine started with trips through the forest, on my way to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. It continued with hiking and biking trips through Pattee Canyon, a short way from Missoula, Montana. Their height and orange-brown bark, scaly and large-patterned, drew me to them, but I knew little else about them.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Here Are The Top 5 Highest Paying Jobs In Montana

From the minute we enter our first day of preschool, we are typically asked one question: What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?. Lots of children will say they want to be something similar to what a parent or other family member is. Lots of doctors, teachers, firefighters, truck drivers, nurses, etc. This is all fun and games. Playing this imaginary role in our underdeveloped minds is part of what makes being a kid great. We literally believe we can be anything we want.
MONTANA STATE
