Dan Risland
4d ago
I'm a native Norwegian american!! I was born here!! Indians MIGRATED from mongolia!! DNA proves it! they weren't here first!!
Reply(7)
3
Is Montana Filled With Thieves? Theft Across United States High
Today, I started thinking about the amount of shoplifting in our area and theft in general. After we were hit by a thief a few months ago here at Townsquare, I knew there had to be numbers to show how bad it really is... The Five Finger Discount. Across the...
Speaker of the House Says Montanans Should Get Two $500 Checks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday and answered questions from listeners about what’s happening in the Montana Legislature. Regier said the emphasis is on tax relief for Montanans. Lots of Talk about...
Montana Needs These Three Things. Do We Just Need To Accept It?
This post isn't intended to "tick people off" per se, but these are three things that people don't want to hear. The problem is, these three things HELP so many people, businesses, and everyday life here in Montana. I know that people want to go back to the "old Montana",...
The Best Elementary School In Montana Will Blow Your Mind
When it comes to learning, you want your child to get the best education possible. If you're raising a family in Montana, your schooling options can be limited depending on where you live. While there are private school options, they're spread out across the state. That means your child will likely be enrolled in a public school in the area.
Multi-Gen Montanans Defend Why They are “Elite” via Email
Straight Outta the Mouth of...Multi-Generational Montanans. After I posted my reaction article to a reddit thread, I received an informational email from Stephanie. She’s married to Greg, a multigenerational Montanan. She told Greg’s story and I felt the need to share this with the world. If you haven't read the first story, start there then come back to this one. Click here to read.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana
Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
focushillsboro.com
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
Giving a Hand to Montana’s Single Mothers
I feel so sorry for single moms out there. We had a message this morning from a woman who was desperately seeking help for her son who is 16 years old. She is so worried about him and has nowhere to turn. Imagine what many of these women go through...
Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing
Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
Wyoming Wants Electric Car Sales Banned. Is Montana To Follow?
In an article from USA Today a few days ago, Wyoming lawmakers are aiming to ban sales of new electric cars in the state. Fossil Fuels Are The Best Fuels Because... Workers!. According to a group of Wyoming lawmakers, electric vehicles hinder the state's ability to trade with other states. I'm not clear on how that works, but I'm not a career politician.
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
One Thing Montanans Would Do Immediately If They Won the Lottery
Montanans are more savvy about winning the lottery than I would have guessed. With another ginormous jackpot on our hands, chatter about "what I'd do with the money" is on everyone's mind. We just did another of our famous "Informal Downtown People Polls" to find out what locals would do...
mtpr.org
Reflections on the Ponderosa Pine, Montana's State Tree
My love affair with the ponderosa pine started with trips through the forest, on my way to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. It continued with hiking and biking trips through Pattee Canyon, a short way from Missoula, Montana. Their height and orange-brown bark, scaly and large-patterned, drew me to them, but I knew little else about them.
Here Are The Top 5 Highest Paying Jobs In Montana
From the minute we enter our first day of preschool, we are typically asked one question: What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?. Lots of children will say they want to be something similar to what a parent or other family member is. Lots of doctors, teachers, firefighters, truck drivers, nurses, etc. This is all fun and games. Playing this imaginary role in our underdeveloped minds is part of what makes being a kid great. We literally believe we can be anything we want.
