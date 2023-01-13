Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in the Upstate
National Weather Service specialists will look over the aftermath of the towering thunderstorms that might’ve spawned a twister in Laurens County.
WYFF4.com
Damage from storm in Greenwood County was caused by tornado, NWS confirms
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed a tornado touched down in Greenwood County as severe storms rakes the Upstate. An NWS survey team said the EF1 tornado had 90 mph winds and a path length that measured more than two miles long and 75 yards wide.
Laurens Co. emergency management encourages all residents to be prepared for next tornado
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Laurens County Thursday night.
Greenwood Co. homes condemned due to tornado damage
Fallen branches and uprooted trees lined Deadfall Road East Friday in Greenwood County.
thejournalonline.com
Head on collision with no injuries- Hwy. 25
South Greenville firefighters await state troopers at the scene of a two vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. Two pickup trucks collided head on near the intersection of Augusta Road and McKittrick Road. Greenville County EMS also responded. There were no injuries. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down
SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
Friday morning fire causes significant damage to home off Hard Scrabble Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A home in northeastern Richland County has suffered significant damage following a fire that happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the fire happened in the area of Deer Pass Way in the Winchester subdivision near Hard Scrabble Road.
thejournalonline.com
Highway 29 wreck
Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
wspa.com
Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co. Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg …. Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co. Caring for the Carolinas Operation Warmth 2023 collecting …. Caring for the Carolinas Operation Warmth 2023 collecting donations for Salvation Army. Tuesday Forecast:...
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County coroner sends warning after increase in 2022 drug deaths
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office said drug deaths increased in 2022. “We had 101 preventable deaths last year," said Don McCown, Chief Deputy Coroner. "I’m not talking about the person who has a bad heart disease, that has COPD, that dies of natural causes; these were 101 people that should not be dead.”
WYFF4.com
Community helps Harvest Hope Food Bank recover after burst pipe floods building
GREENVILLE, S.C. — When a pipe burst over the Christmas weekend, Harvest Hope Food Bank employees worried they'd lose hundreds of thousands of pounds of food. Just two weeks later, donations are flying through their doors and replenishing their shelves. Harvest Hope sustained major damage to its building and...
Spartanburg Co. deputies respond to shooting, leaving 1 injured
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently on the scene investigating a shooting.
FOX Carolina
Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rock Hill, SC
Extraordinary sights and experiences await tourists of Rock Hill, some of which are free. Rock Hill is a city in York County, South Carolina, situated along the scenic Catawba River and only 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city was established in 1852 when a significant railroad run...
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer overturned on I-385 cleared after hours of traffic issues
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 385 in Greenville took more than five hours to clear. The tractor-trailer overturned at about 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Woodruff Road. One lane of traffic was closed and traffic was slowed, and at time completely stopped, for hours.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases new information after deadly Spartanburg County shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office released new information in the shooting death of a man over the weekend. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said an autopsy showed Christopher Humphries, 54, was shot in the lower abdomen and called his death a homicide. The shooting happened Sunday on Richland Street. The coroner said...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting, including unborn child in Greenwood
Another man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting where two people were killed, including an unborn child in Greenwood.
