A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Open Doors Youth Engagement Program senior Dangelo Rodriguez. Dangelo moved from Long Beach, Cali., to Lakewood last year and joined Open Doors to make a positive shift in his life. “This was a great way to get more credits in a shorter amount of time,” he said. “At a high school, it would take me two years to graduate, but I want to reach my new goals as fast as I can.”

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO