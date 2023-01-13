Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Tacoma's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event honors community members for service
TACOMA, Wash. - Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life for a better, unified world. The City of Tacoma honored his legacy by recognizing the people who made their own sacrifices towards a better community. The theme of the city’s 35th annual celebration was "And We Rise." City...
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 17 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 17 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Sandbags for those near the shoreline
City of University Place announcement. Day Island/Sunset Beach had high tides & flooding in Dec. High tides are predicted beginning Jan 20. To prepare, UP & @WestPierce are providing free sandbags for those near the shoreline. CERT volunteers will be helping fill bags at Cirque Park on Jan. 18 & 20, 1-3:30PM.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Heroes: Video Series (Anthony Veliz)
Our next video in our Lakewood Heroes series features Clover Park School District Director Anthony Veliz, who shares how Martin Luther King Jr. inspired him and why he wanted to get involved to help Lakewood youth. How has King inspired you? Watch: youtu.be/27bFflmLrdo.
The Suburban Times
PCTV: Inside Pierce County – Traffic Signals
Pierce County announcement. Have you ever wondered how traffic signals really work? Go behind the scenes at the Pierce County Sewer & Traffic Operations (STOP) Facility to learn about the technology behind the lights and how workers keep our intersections operating dependably and safely–24/7. To report traffic sign or...
The Suburban Times
Sewer project kicks off in Spanaway
Pierce County social media post. Ph 6 road closure for B Street Sewer Interceptor project in Spanaway begins Tuesday, 1/17. 8th Ave E between SR 7 and 197th St C E will be closed during this period. Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers to an alternate route. PierceCountyWa.gov/BStreet.
The Suburban Times
2023 Grant Applications Now Open
Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement. The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) is pleased to announce that grant applications are now open for 2023. A record amount of grants money ($37,600) is available this year, thanks to thirty years of generosity from Lakewood residents. Over $1.2 million is now in the endowed funds of the LCFF, meaning that Lakewood will be served in perpetuity.
The Suburban Times
2023 Lions Club Crab Feed and Dance, Feb. 25
Lakewood First Lions Club announcement. It’s that time again, so if you like to eat crab (chicken is an alternate meal choice), drink beer or wine, want to dance to a fabulous rock band, splurge on fabulous desserts, then plan on attending the Lakewood First Lions Club’s ninth annual Crab Feed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Center in Lakewood.
The Suburban Times
Annual Town Sidewalk Moss Control Applications
Town of Steilacoom announcement. An initial application of herbicides to combat moss on select sidewalks has started and will continue into the Spring. Only federal and state-approved herbicides are used. Sidewalks currently scheduled for treatment include:. The asphalt path on Cormorant Dr. The sidewalks on Lexington St. The sidewalks on...
q13fox.com
New Thurston County Sheriff plans to tackle domestic violence with new team
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The new Thurston County Sheriff is planning to make some bold moves to tackle domestic violence in the county. With around 1,600 reports of domestic violence flooding in per year, it's just one of the challenges the state's youngest sheriff will face during his next four years in office.
Chronicle
Lewis County Government Considers Banning TikTok on Its Devices
Lewis County commissioners will on Tuesday consider a resolution “prohibiting the download, use and access of TikTok social media app on Lewis County electronic devices and networks,” according to a meeting agenda. The federal government and 25 states have already instituted similar bans, most recently Kentucky, North Carolina...
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Dangelo Rodriguez
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Open Doors Youth Engagement Program senior Dangelo Rodriguez. Dangelo moved from Long Beach, Cali., to Lakewood last year and joined Open Doors to make a positive shift in his life. “This was a great way to get more credits in a shorter amount of time,” he said. “At a high school, it would take me two years to graduate, but I want to reach my new goals as fast as I can.”
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest; Business Damaged; Window Shattered in Car Prowl; Hulu Theft
• At 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 13, a caller in the 2800 block of Russell Road reported someone had been unlawfully using her bank information to pay for their Hulu account for the past several years. The case is under investigation. • At 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 14, there was...
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – January 17, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Waneta Lorene Leighty Joslyn. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
redmond-reporter.com
While many were found, work remains to protect Indigenous people
One of the many obstacles that make the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) crisis so overwhelming is the lack of available data, from missing Indigenous people being misclassified by race to law enforcement agencies not using the same database system. However, this issue is being tackled head-on...
The Suburban Times
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Peter Jacobson
A Clover Park School District story. Our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight this week features Alfaretta Transition Program special education teacher Peter Jacobson. Peter has taught in CPSD for 13 years and has worked at the Alfaretta Transition Program for the last four. “I worked in middle school at Woodbrook, in life skills and functional transition at Lakes High School, and when this position opened up, I jumped at the chance to apply,” he said.
SB I-405 in Bothell reopens after one person killed after crash
All lanes of southbound 405 have been reopened in Bothell following a multi-car crash that killed one person early Tuesday morning. A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 405 at State Route 527 in Bothell Tuesday morning. The incident involved multiple vehicles just before...
KOMO News
Tent campers at Tukwila church occupy new tiny house villages
TUKWILA, Wash. — A once sprawling homeless camp in Tukwila is now the site of the newest tiny house village and people living there say the opportunity is changing their lives. Riverton Park Village began operating Dec. 1 on the grounds of Riverton Park United Methodist Church. It offers...
The Suburban Times
Applicants Sought for the Board of Building Appeals
City of Tacoma announcement. Tacoma City Council is looking to fill two positions: Architect representative and Mechanical/Plumbing representative on the Board of Building Appeals. Applicants should have knowledge and/or experience in design and/or construction related to building, fire, mechanical, plumbing, and/or energy code. The Board of Building Appeals is a...
