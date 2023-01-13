ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Fantasy football leagues have a new punishment for their last-place losers: TikTok dances

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COW9J_0kE0nmIR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlxOD_0kE0nmIR00
Fantasy football league losers dance on TikTok.

jacob.pierson12 / TikTok // fanstasypunishment / TikTok // fantasy_football_sucks / TikTok

  • Fantasy football leagues often reward their winners with cash, but now they come with humiliating punishments for losers.
  • TikTok dances have emerged as a way of putting fantasy losers to shame.
  • While it might be a humbling punishment for the fantasy loser, it could also be much worse.

After 18 weeks of regular season NFL football, the fantasy football season has come to an end.

For league winners, it's a time of celebration, either for the jackpot of money earned or the simple bragging rights of besting your leaguemates for the title.

For those that came just short of the championship, it's a time of disappointment, wondering how things could have been different if you had just chosen to start D'Andre Swift over Miles Sanders in the final.

But for some of those that came in dead last in their fantasy football leagues this year, it's time to dance on TikTok.

Embarrassing punishments for last-place finishers in fantasy football leagues is nothing new. There have been stories of league losers holding a sign of shame in public , or getting a tattoo , or spending an entire day in a Waffle House .

Things can get pretty elaborate.

But on TikTok, several accounts have popped up showing a different kind of punishment. While it still falls into the bucket of public shaming, dancing for likes on TikTok feels like a preferable price, when compared to permanently inking your skin.

Making a dance video requires real effort, and there is a certain meritocracy in the fact that the more time and energy a fantasy league loser puts into their dance, the more likely they are to succeed in reaching the threshold of likes required to lift their burden.

Last year, it took five days for this account to clear 10,000 likes, but given the dedication offered in this dance, it's no surprise they got there.

This year, several other fantasy league losers are joining in the (embarrassing) fun.

While it may be tempting to enjoy the struggle of some accounts by withholding giving them a like and thus ensuring their continued dancing, in my book, anyone that puts a certain amount of effort into their dance deserves a double-tap.

After all, if your fantasy team falls apart, it could be your turn to dance next year.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Insider

Insider

741K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy