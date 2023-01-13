Read full article on original website
Tri-City Storm continues to build confidence as they gear up for playoff run
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Tri-City Storm are coming off one of their best seasons, and knew their upcoming season would have some growing pains. “After the guys the amount of guys and specifically the guys we lost last year after the season we had we don’t ever look it as a rebuild but there were a lot of new faces around here,” said sixth-year head coach Anthony Noreen.
Learning Curve: Promoting positive change with LEAP
KEARNEY, Neb. — A program focused on Leadership, Empathy, Acceptance and Positivity is in its second year with Kearney Public Schools. NTV's Carol Staab visits with Kara Estes and and Emily Davidson from Horizon Middle School about LEAP. Their mission is to promote a positive change and prevent suicide...
Teenage-patient receives first-ever cochlear implant in Kearney
KEARNEY, NEB. — About 48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. And getting treatment to improve hearing loss, for those in the tri-city, may not be so simple—until now. Teenager Jadon Munsinger and his mom are all smiles.
Family of missing couple Bob and Loveda Proctor asks for public's help
AURORA, Neb. — The search continues as the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies work together to find Bob and Loveda Proctor of Aurora. The State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is...
Grand Island man breaks into home for midnight snack
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man was arrested for burglary after entering a Grand Island home just to eat chicken and Spanish rice. Timothy Byers, 52, was arrested Friday night after Grand Island Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 1900 block of West 10th Street.
Pet Doc: Know your pet's condition score
KEARNEY, Neb. — How can you tell if your pet is overweight? Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said your veterinarian will be able to help you better answer this question. Dr. Beebout said your veterinarian is going to be able to tell you where your pet's...
Food for Fireworks raises money for July 4th celebration
The Hall County Historical Society is looking to end the 150th year of Grand Island's history with a bang. They are hosting a Food For Fireworks fundraiser event January 15th. The event will raise money for the fireworks display on July 4th. That date will mark the last day of the 150th year of grand islands founding. The Historical society hopes to raise $20,000 more dollars to reach their goal of $40,000.
