ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

“It’s Complicated”: Saints GM Mickey Loomis on the value of Sean Payton

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IobQA_0kE0mink00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis called the Sean Payton situation “complicated” before clarifying that he wants the best for Payton.

“We collectively as an organization do [want the best for him],” Loomis said. “He gave everything that he could possibly give to the New Orleans Saints and took us to heights that the organization and team never achieved before. But I also recognize that he is valuable asset. His contract is a valuable asset to our club, and it’s our duty to maximize that.”

Although no announcements were made regarding any trades or staffing decisions, the GM says the team will begin evaluations of players and coaches next week.

Watch the Full Press Conference on Youtube.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding and became suspicious. The […]
REDDING, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl

MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence.  On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
MARION, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Former ULM defensive end, Ty Shelby, signs with Chargers

Two days after their season ended, the Chargers are making additions to their defense. According to a Tweet from sports agent, Altay Tascioglu, former ULM defensive end Ty Shelby has signed with Los Angeles. The former Warhawk previously signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent last May. Terms of the deal have not […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting information on the whereabouts of man wanted for meth distribution

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six feet and two inches and weighing 160 pounds. He is frequently around the Downsville and Farmerville areas. Aldridge is wanted for a felony warrant for Distribution of Schedule […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man sliced with scythe at Lakeland motel, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Deputies arrested a man they say used an agricultural hand tool in a bloody attack on another man in a Lakeland motel room. County deputies were on routine patrol around 9 a.m. Friday when they spotted a man at a gas station bleeding severely from his right hand. He told them he’d […]
LAKELAND, FL
MyArkLaMiss

Fox 14 Your Morning News: Covid vaccine back pay

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, last week the Military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate went into effect. Back pay would be a victory for Republicans like Senator Rand Paul, who fought the Mandate.
MyArkLaMiss

Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried

A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday. Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 […]
ARIZONA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy