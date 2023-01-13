ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbotsford, WI

Medford Boys Edge Mosinee

Medford slipped past Mosinee in Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball, 69-65. Three players scored in double figures for Medford, led by Charlie Kleist and Tanner Hraby with 18 points. Mosinee was led by Davin Stoffel, who had a game-high 27 points.
MEDFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Pacelli Co-op Hockey Shuts Down Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut

STEVENS POINT, WI
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Schaer and Sheahan Combine for 45 Points in Athens’ Win over Prentice

Andrew Schaer had 24 points and Connor Sheahan scored 21 points as Athens Boys Basketball defeated Prentice 69-59. Athens scoring: Sheahan 21, SB 4, Wolf 7, Schaer 24, Komarek 5, Janke 8. Prentice stats requested, not reported.
ATHENS, WI
WSAW

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients. They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Speakers to Share Expertise During Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Wildwood Zoo Announces Death of “Smokey” the Wolf

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the passing of Smokey, one of the male timber wolves, at the Wildwood Zoo. At the time of his death, he was almost 12 years old and considered a senior wolf. The Athens Vet staff...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

MMCCU and Weiler’s Team Up to Show Crossing Guards Appreciation

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to or from school. The City of Marshfield honors adult crossing guards for their commitment to child pedestrian safety during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. MMCCU (Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union) and Weiler’s Convenience Stores teamed up to thank local crossing guards this week, presenting them with coffee mugs and other goodies.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about 15 minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable. “It’s...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Applications Being Accepted for Position of District 7 Alderperson

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the position of District 7 Alderperson. This will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Adam Fischer. Any qualified elector of District 7 of the City of Marshfield may apply. A qualified elector...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wiproud.com

Central Wisconsin deputies warn of increase in citations for drivers disobeying bus laws

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheriff’s Office in central Wisconsin explains that it is experiencing an increase in citations issued for motorists not obeying bus laws. In a Facebook post by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies explain how they have spoken with a few local bus companies, which say roughly 20 violations occur in Marathon County each week.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges

A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
BLOOMER, WI
WausauPilot

Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide

The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
WAUSAU, WI
thecitypages.com

Wausau Iron Works site could become city motor pool division

After talking about it for years, city leaders took the first step toward moving the public works department’s motor pool division toward a new building – the old Wausau Iron Works building. The city’s Capital Improvements and Streets Maintenance Committee voted Thursday to start the facility’s design process....
WAUSAU, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Vascular surgeon from Wisconsin improving surgery, saving lives in Palestine

WAUSAU, Wis. — A vascular surgeon from Wisconsin is helping to improve the surgery procedure in Palestine. Dr. Mark Asplund from Wausau is on a week-long mission in the Gaza Strip and West Bank as a part of The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The organization is one of the leading humanitarian relief groups in the Middle East providing free medical care to local children.
WAUSAU, WI

