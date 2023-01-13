ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Several Longhorns strike NIL deal with Vanguard Volkswagen, show off new vehicles

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Some players have only been on campus for less than a week and are already experiencing the benefits of NIL opportunities at Texas.

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill and five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook from the 2023 recruiting class enrolled early this month. In doing so, they’ll familiarize themselves with the program and participate in spring ball with hopes of contributing immediately on the field as true freshman next season.

On top of that, they’ve exposed themselves to new NIL deals. Hill and Cook were two of the four Longhorns to announce an NIL deal with Vanguard Volkswagen this week.

Kelvin Banks and Justice Finkley were the other two Texas players that showed off their new rides. It appears each player went with a different make and model.

