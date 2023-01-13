ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

Texas Rangers to take over investigation into Matthew Edgar’s ‘flight from justice’

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

HEMPHILL, Texas ( KETK ) – The remaining portion of an investigation into Matthew Hoy Edgar’s disappearance while he was on trial for murder has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, the decision to turn over the remaining part of the investigation was made in part due to “the vast number of assets and resources available to the Texas Rangers which the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office does not have access to.”

Edgar was added to the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in August 2022 after he attended the initial days of his murder trial in 2022 and failed to return on Jan. 26 .

The trial for the 2020 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis continued without him and he was found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in prison . After 11 months on the run, Edgar was caught and has since been booked into a Houston County prison unit .

Sheriff Tom Maddox said in the release that the investigation into Edgar’s whereabouts and into “identifying those that assisted him in his flight from justice” could potentially involved vast portions of Texas, Louisiana or surrounding states.

“It’s in the best interest of justice, that an agency, such as the Texas Rangers, with their historic past and access to more resources, conduct this portion of the investigation,” officials said.

According to the release, Paul Robbins, the district attorney of the 1st judicial district in Sabine and San Augustine counties, said he fully supports the turn over and “looks forward to the prosecution of those that assisted Edgar.”

Robbins also said, according to the release, that Edgar could be facing additional charges resulting from his time as a fugitive as the investigation continues.

KETK / FOX51 News

