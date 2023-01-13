Read full article on original website
CBS News
Reckless driving suspect, passenger arrested after pursuit near Inglewood
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began a pursuit of a reckless driving suspect on the southbound I-405. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly on the phone with the California Highway Patrol, claiming they were being chased by LASD while they were on the way to the hospital. The suspect exited the freeway and drove into Inglewood and Hawthorne before pulling over after deputies pulled off and CHP took over the pursuit.
2 killed, 1 arrested after DUI crash in Mission Hills
Two people were killed and one person was arrested after a DUI crash in Mission Hills late Sunday, authorities said. The crash was occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue. A preliminary investigation found a driver was heading north on Woodman Avenue when the vehicle went into southbound lanes and crashed […]
1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says
A 1-month-old baby girl died after she was ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on the 101 Freeway, the CHP says.
foxla.com
CHP escorting traffic over Grapevine on 5 Freeway
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic Tuesday morning over the Grapevine Pass on the 5 Freeway corridor due to snowy conditions. Commuters were asked to be patient and to drive slowly. Caltrans said on social media that snow flurries fell in the Gorman/Lebec area...
police1.com
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
foxla.com
2nd child dies from injuries in South LA hit-and-run crash; suspect at large
LOS ANGELES - A second child involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of his brother in South Los Angeles last week has died from his injuries. Damian Amaya-Pineda, 2, passed away Monday morning, his family announced via a GoFundMe. "The doctors did everything they could to...
Second boy dies of injuries from South LA hit-and-run; driver sought
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured. The crash occurred about 8 a.m. Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The...
foxla.com
Baby dies from injuries after 3-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - A baby girl is dead and two people injured following a three-vehicle crash Monday on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. According to CHP, 27-year-old...
1 arrested, 2 sought in South L.A. street takeover that left woman dead
A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a woman during a South Los Angeles takeover on Christmas Day has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police announced Tuesday. Dante Chapple Young was arrested last week and is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles. The Orange County native faces a murder charge, while […]
Wrecked Vehicle, Ejected Deceased Driver Discovered Down Ravine off 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angles County, CA: One person was ejected and killed in a violent wreck on Interstate 5 in the city of Santa Clarita at some time over the weekend, investigators believe. California Highway Patrol officials say a white Honda Accord was found in a ravine off the northbound...
Suspect behind violent chase through LA, OC waves at cameras during 1st court appearance
Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley, did not enter a plea at his arraignment, which was rescheduled for Feb. 3. He didn't say much, but he did take a moment to wave and smile at ABC7 cameras during his appearance.
actionnews5.com
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A California woman fears for her life after she says her estranged husband repeatedly slammed a dump truck into their home during a rampage caught on camera. Residents in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Westmont say an angry husband went on a rampage in multiple...
Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Calabasas Monday night that prompted the closure of lanes on both sides of the freeway. Calls about the crash on the 101 Freeway, near Las Virgenes Road, came in at around 9:12 p.m., officials with L.A. […]
foxla.com
Armed suspect dies after being shot by Seal Beach PD
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A 47-year-old Orange County man died after he was shot and wounded by police officers in Seal Beach Monday, authorities in Southern California said. Officials with the Seal Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road, located off Lampson Avenue, on Monday around 9:35 p.m. following reports of a suspicious person in the Orange County neighborhood.
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: Community demands justice for man who died after LAPD shocked him with Taser 6 times
LOS ANGELES - Family and friends of Keenan Anderson who gathered with community members in front of Los Angeles City Hall had one simple message Tuesday — he didn't deserve to die. Anderson, a 31-year-old high school English teacher working in Washington, D.C., died in LAPD custody after he...
foxla.com
LASD detective dies in Carson after medical emergency while driving
CARSON, Calif. - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while driving home from a work assignment in Carson, according to authorities. It happened just after 10 p.m. near West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the...
2urbangirls.com
Two passengers killed when a moving vehicle crashed into parked car
LOS ANGELES – Two people were killed when a moving vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle on the wrong side of a street in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomelli.
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
foxla.com
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
Antelope Valley Press
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
