Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cole Mitchey (Swanton)
The male Athlete of the Week is Swanton basketball player Cole Mitchey. In last week’s 61-43 win at Wauseon, Mitchey nailed six triples on his way to 34 points in the win.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta @ Bryan Boys Varsity Basketball
BRYAN – Behind a game-high 16 points from Bryce Gillen, Delta was able to pick up a 36-28 road win over Bryan. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker @ Edon Boys Varsity Basketball
EDON – Stryker (6-7, 3-0 BBC rallied from down seven in the fourth quarter to force overtime where they pulled out a 51-50 win to stay tied for first place with Pettisville in the BBC. Michael Donovan knocked down five triples on the night for the Panthers, three in...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton @ Wauseon Boys Varsity Basketball
WAUSEON – It’s safe to say Swanton senior Cole Mitchey was in “the zone” on Friday night at Wauseon High School. Wauseon had no answer for the Bulldog as Mitchey scored inside and from the perimeter to finish with 34 points as Swanton picked up a 61-43 NWOAL road win.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta @ Swanton Varsity Bowling
SWANTON – Delta held a slim 1,649-1,545 lead following the first two games and held on through Baker play to pull out a 2,050-1,941 win. Konrad Hawkins posted games of 156 and 212 for the Panthers and Scott Lafferty-Reside had a 380 (194-186) series for the Bulldogs. At Swanton...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton @ Evergreen Girls Varsity Basketball
METAMORA – Evergreen (9-6) broke open a close game with a 33018 advantage in the second and third quarters to pickup a non-league win. Brookelyn Gleckler paced a balanced attack for the Vikings with nine and Addison Ricker netted eight. Taylor Smith had 11 to front the Bulldogs (3-11)...
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop @ Fayette Boys Varsity Basketball
FAYETTE – Wyatt Mitchell gave Fayette (6-6, 2-1 BBC) the lead 45-43 with two free throws with :20 remaining in the game and Fayette turned Hilltop (3-7, 0-3) away on their final possession to hang on for a 47-43 win. Fayette’s Kaden Frenn dropped a game-high 22, Mitchell added...
thevillagereporter.com
Randy & Roxanna Miller Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary
Randy and Roxanna (Clifton) Miller celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on January 13, 2023. The couple was joined as one by Reverend Howard Sylvia at the Nazarene Church in Bryan, Ohio. They have two children, Carrie Dennison of Sarasota, FL. and Cory Miller of West Unity, Ohio and one grandson,...
thevillagereporter.com
Cloyce Nofziger (1941-2023)
Sunday evening, January 15, 2023 Cloyce Jay Nofziger went home to be with Jesus. Nancy, his wife of almost 54 years, was holding his hand when he passed at home in his “easy boy” recliner as he liked to refer to it. On December 17, a mass of...
thevillagereporter.com
Jeff Slattery Takes Over As Superintendent At Four County Career Center
NEW SUPERINTENDENT … Mr. Slattery is the seventh superintendent in the 54-year history of the Career Center. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Four County Career Center (FCCC) started the new year with a new superintendent following the retirement of Tim Meister. On January 3, Jeff Slattery took the reins and is...
thevillagereporter.com
Richard Kepler (1941-2023)
Richard Lee Kepler, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio passed from this life peacefully at his home on January 6, 2023, following the effects of a long illness. He was born on February 1, 1941, the son of the late Chester and Mildred (Nihart) Kepler. He graduated from Edgerton high School...
thevillagereporter.com
Donald Ailiff (1958-2023)
Donald L. Ailiff, age 64, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Brookview Care Center in Defiance. Donald was a US Army veteran. He loved fishing, playing poker and having fun with friends. Donald L. Ailiff was born on October 30, 1958, in Tampa, Florida, the son of Wayne and...
thevillagereporter.com
Harold Haack (1951-2023)
Harold C. Haack, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Defiance, after a brief illness. Harold had worked at American Storage in Napoleon for the last several years. He was born in Fulton County on July 14, 1951, the son...
thevillagereporter.com
Tiffany Fivecoate (1984-2023)
Tiffany Dawn Fivecoate, 38, of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023. She was born in Bryan, Ohio on June 11, 1984, and raised in Pioneer by parents Tom and Jammie Richmond. Tiffany graduated from North Central High School in 2002 where she participated in cheerleading and softball, as...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier First Presbyterian Church Welcomes Rev. Janet Desterhaft
On January 15th, 2023, the First Presbyterian Church of Montpelier, Ohio held an open house and potluck in honor of their new pastor, Rev. Janice Desterhaft. Rev. Desterhaft, who moved to Northwest Ohio from Nebraska just over a week ago, had her first official day in the pulpit on Sunday as well.
thevillagereporter.com
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Fulton County
(PRESS RELEASE) Amboy Township – On January 17, 2023, at approximately 6:48 A.M., Troopers responded to an injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T, Amboy Township, Fulton County. Patricia Schudel, 74 years of age, of Metamora, was driving a Chrysler Pacifica...
thevillagereporter.com
Clarabell Badenhop (1934-2023)
Clarabell Henrietta (Plassman) Badenhop, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16 at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Clarabell was born November 28, 1934 in Deshler, Ohio to the late Ernest and Clara (Marksch) Plassman. She was baptized December 16, 1934 at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Deshler...
Comments / 0