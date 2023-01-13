Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Clay County Inmate Charged with Assaulting an Officer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A inmate at the Clay County Jail is facing additional charges following an incident last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year-old Sarah Kunath was causing a disturbance in the jail and reportedly spit on a Correctional Officer and assisting Deputy. Kunath now faces...
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
Jackson County Pilot
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Dec. 12 – 18, 2022
Mercedes Leigh Carpenter, Maynard: petty misdemeanor liquor – consumption by persons under 21, fees and fines $185. Cassidy Alexandra Christensen, Sanborn: petty misdemeanor 60 zone 75/60, fees and fines $145. Saadia Rogelia Fisher, St. Leo: misdemeanor driving after suspension, fees and fines $135. Gilbert Martinez Jr., Sanborn: 1) petty...
myklgr.com
Springfield women injured in icy road rollover in Watonwan County Thursday
Two Springfield women were injured when their vehicle slid off an icy road in Watonwan County Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 12 Maribel Lopez, age 18, was driving a Jeep Liberty westbound on Highway 30. At about 9:55 p.m., near mile post 90, the vehicle left the road, went into the south ditch, and rolled.
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
KNOX News Radio
2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme
Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
myklgr.com
Sanborn woman rolls car on icy road in Redwood County Saturday
A Sanborn woman escaped injuries after rolling her car in Redwood County Saturday evening. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:54 p.m. on Jan. 14, Hailey Ann Groebner, age 18, of Sanborn, was driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Knox Ave., the Prius hit a snow drift and spun 180 degrees, then rolled onto the driver’s side, landing on the vehicle’s roof.
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
kicdam.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
siouxlandnews.com
Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
kicdam.com
Spencer Council Sets Deadline For Progress on West Spencer Smell Issue
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council took action Monday in order start seeing progress on a smell issue on the west side of town. The move came in the form of a motion setting April 15th as a deadline for Symrise to have made some progress on capping the odor at its egg processing facility in the Industrial Park a date that was reached based on previous conversations between the company and City Manager Dan Gifford.
kicdam.com
Board Chair Talks Process of Finding New Clay County Fair CEO
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Fair has begun its search for a new CEO after Jeremy Parsons was named the new leader of the Iowa State Fair last week. Clay County Fair Board Chair Steve Waller says Parsons informed the board on Wednesday of last week that the change was coming and advertising for a replacement began immediately.
kicdam.com
Keith Klatt, 95, Peterson
A Celebration of Life for 95 year old Keith Klatt of Peterson will be held Friday, January 20th from 3pm to 6pm at the Peterson Legion Community Building.
kicdam.com
Spencer Hospital Releases Selected Baby Names From 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital has released its annual list of names chosen for babies born at the Birth Center in 2022. In total, hospital staff helped welcome 250 new babies into the world with a variety of traditional and unique names being chosen. Charles, Ezra and Tate were...
Faribault County Register
Coming back home
Lucas Kramer did not grow up on a farm. But, he has ties to farming. That, and his love of agriculture have led him to find a vocation that he loves in the location he desires to live in. Lucas is the son of Scott and Amy Kramer and the...
KEYC
Highway 14 construction continues in winter months
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
Comments / 7