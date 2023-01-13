Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Orchid show and sale returns to Hershey Gardens
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Orchid Society (SOS) will be bringing their orchid show and sale to Hershey Gardens next month. The 39th annual event will be taking place on Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5. You can attend the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.
abc27.com
Stars on Ice 2023 Tour coming to GIANT Center
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Stars on Ice tour will be making a stop at the GIANT Center this summer. The tour, which boasts an international cast of Olympic, World, and National Champion skaters, will be performing at the GIANT Center on Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m.
abc27.com
The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County. Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
abc27.com
Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest Resort
Hershey Lodge is located minutes from Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World, along with many other Hershey area attractions. With an indoor waterworks, game room, mini golf and more, this family resort is perfect for a weekend in The Sweetest Place on Earth.
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
abc27.com
New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
Daily Thread, women’s clothing shop, opens another store in central Pa.
A women’s clothing retailer that opened a store in the Park City Center in Lancaster last year, has now opened at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, York County. opened at the mall on Friday,. The women’s clothing retailer has several stores in Pennsylvania and says it sells...
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in Pennsylvania
A new local restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Roadhouse 61 celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 655 PA-61 in Orwigsburg, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge Vineyards
December 31st, the last day of 2022, my best friend and I went to a mimosa tasting event. What better way to end the year than with a friend and a drink, right? I drove 45 minutes from where I live to Kutztown, PA, in the fog and mist of the morning hour. I arrive and the little parking lot is already full, and it's only 11am! We park our cars, meet up, enter the small building, and sit in the main dining area.
abc27.com
Capital Area Polar Plunge to take place at Gifford Pinchot State Park
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero will be taking a very cold dip this weekend. The Capital Area Polar Plunge will be taking place this Saturday, Jan 21 in York County. Dozens of people have signed up for the event. They will be braving the icy cold...
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania
A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
Point Drive-In will open for 2023 season
Northumberland, Pa. — A 70-year-old drive-in theater will remain open this season after they previously announced 2022 would be their last year. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Point Drive-In theater announced a change in plans for the land that the drive-in sits on. "The Point Drive In will be open for the 2023 season! The deal with the solar farm is no longer happening and we are looking forward to a great year," the post read. ...
abc27.com
Capital campaign announced for African American history and culture museum in York
York, Pa. (WHTM) — Community-based nonprofit Crispus Attucks York is set to launch a capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of a new African American history and cultural museum. The proposed museum project, which is set to be named the Crispus Attucks History and Culture Center, was...
abc27.com
Midstate pet store trying to find homes for rats
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — At Abrams and Weakley in Harrisburg, getting rats out the door and into a loving home is the top priority. This is why rat lovers from all over the Midstate ended up here. “I didn’t even know there was a rat community but it’s...
abc27.com
We Salute You: John R. ‘Jack’ Murray
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is John R. “Jack” Murray of New Cumberland. Murray served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 as a private first class in the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division. We salute you and thank you for your service.
