Hershey, PA

abc27.com

Orchid show and sale returns to Hershey Gardens

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Orchid Society (SOS) will be bringing their orchid show and sale to Hershey Gardens next month. The 39th annual event will be taking place on Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5. You can attend the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Stars on Ice 2023 Tour coming to GIANT Center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Stars on Ice tour will be making a stop at the GIANT Center this summer. The tour, which boasts an international cast of Olympic, World, and National Champion skaters, will be performing at the GIANT Center on Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County. Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
LITITZ, PA
Jenn Greene

Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest Resort

Hershey Lodge is located minutes from Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World, along with many other Hershey area attractions. With an indoor waterworks, game room, mini golf and more, this family resort is perfect for a weekend in The Sweetest Place on Earth.
HERSHEY, PA
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge Vineyards

December 31st, the last day of 2022, my best friend and I went to a mimosa tasting event. What better way to end the year than with a friend and a drink, right? I drove 45 minutes from where I live to Kutztown, PA, in the fog and mist of the morning hour. I arrive and the little parking lot is already full, and it's only 11am! We park our cars, meet up, enter the small building, and sit in the main dining area.
KUTZTOWN, PA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania

A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
CARLISLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Point Drive-In will open for 2023 season

Northumberland, Pa. — A 70-year-old drive-in theater will remain open this season after they previously announced 2022 would be their last year. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Point Drive-In theater announced a change in plans for the land that the drive-in sits on. "The Point Drive In will be open for the 2023 season! The deal with the solar farm is no longer happening and we are looking forward to a great year," the post read. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Midstate pet store trying to find homes for rats

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — At Abrams and Weakley in Harrisburg, getting rats out the door and into a loving home is the top priority. This is why rat lovers from all over the Midstate ended up here. “I didn’t even know there was a rat community but it’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

We Salute You: John R. ‘Jack’ Murray

(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is John R. “Jack” Murray of New Cumberland. Murray served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 as a private first class in the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division. We salute you and thank you for your service.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA

