December 31st, the last day of 2022, my best friend and I went to a mimosa tasting event. What better way to end the year than with a friend and a drink, right? I drove 45 minutes from where I live to Kutztown, PA, in the fog and mist of the morning hour. I arrive and the little parking lot is already full, and it's only 11am! We park our cars, meet up, enter the small building, and sit in the main dining area.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO