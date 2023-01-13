Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Father Elvis Presley

Back together again. Lisa Marie Presley will be reunited with her late father, Elvis Presley , at his home in Tennessee following her death .

A rep for the “Storm & Grace” singer’s daughter Riley Keough told Us Weekly on Friday, January 13, that Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland "next to her beloved son Ben." The Presley family estate is located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lisa Marie will join her father, who died in August 1977 at age 42, as well as her grandparents Vernon and Gladys Presley on the grounds. Elvis’ grandmother, Minnie Mae, is also buried at Graceland and his twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

Lisa Marie Presley at the 12th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit presented by the Elton John Aids Foundation, October 2013. Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

More recently, the “Nobody Noticed It” songstress ’ only son, Benjamin Keough, was laid to rest on the property in October 2020 following his death three months prior. Benjamin, who was born in 1992, died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.

Lisa Marie’s passing was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley , on Thursday, January 12.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us ,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Her death came just hours after Us confirmed that Lisa Marie had been rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother and three daughters. The “Over Me” singer shared daughter Riley, 33, and her late son Benjamin, with first husband Danny Keough . The pair split in 1994. Lisa Marie was then married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and to Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

She wed for a fourth time in 2006, exchanging vows with Michael Lockwood . The pair welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in October 2008. Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood, 61, in 2016 and the duo finalized the paperwork five years later.

Lisa Marie’s final resting place has served as a place of solace for Elvis’ loved ones for decades.

Lisa Marie at the Elle Women In Hollywood Event, October 2017. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In 2015, the family celebrated what would have been the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s 80th birthday at the estate. “My gosh, I’m in total shock,” Priscilla, who was married to the musician from 1967 to 1973, told the crowd. “[Elvis] would have been amazed to see so many of you here.”

Two years later, Lisa Marie took her children to Graceland and held a public vigil for her father on the 40th anniversary of his death. More than 50,000 fans walked behind Elvis’ only child, who held a torch in his honor.

The “Blue Suede Shoes” crooner’s ex-wife has also shined a light on the property in a series of Hallmark Channel movies . Priscilla made cameos in 2019’s Wedding at Graceland and Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays , both of which featured scenes filmed at the estate.