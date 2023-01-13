Read full article on original website
Related
Finn Wolfhard Gets Into Character
On a recent winter afternoon in New York, Finn Wolfhard was taking in an iconic city view. “Look how picturesque this interview is,” said the 20-year-old actor, sitting next to the third-floor window overlooking Central Park at the Park Lane Hotel. In the middle of a press day for his film “When You Finish Saving the World,” Wolfhard seems calm and surprisingly present — certainly observant — in conversation.
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Thirsting Over Jack Black?
We don't deserve Jack Black. The funnyman is known for constantly entertaining us with his "twinkle toes" dance moves and apologetically fun-filled movie characters. But now it seems the internet is finally admitting that Jack Black is the ultimate thirst trap we didn't even know we needed. When you think...
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ To End With Eighth Season
You won’t have to Fear the Walking Dead too much longer. AMC announced today that the first along longest-running spinoff The Walking Dead will come to a conclusion with its upcoming eighth season. Season 8 will run for two batches of six episodes. Here’s how they describe the final...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0