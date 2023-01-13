ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NH

Comments / 1

Related
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Monday. Police say they located and arrested Ronnell Marable, of Rutland, on Grove Street at around 6:55 p.m. Marable was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of simple assault. He was...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Putney

PUTNEY — A 64-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Putney on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified that Arthur D. Madore Jr, of Putney, was at a home on South Pine Banks Road at around 7:40 p.m. Madore had an active arrest warrant and was arrested at...
PUTNEY, VT
Hot 99.1

Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say

VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on US Route 302 in Newbury

NEWBURY — A 40-year-old man from Groton was arrested for DUI refusal following a crash in Newbury yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:05 p.m. According to the report, the Michael Nahmias was traveling west on Route 302 before crossing the centerline, leaving...
NEWBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

6-year-old injured when gun accidentally discharges in Tilton, NH

TILTON — A child is in stable condition in at Concord Hospital in Franklin after she was injured when a firearm accidentally discharged on Saturday. The incident took place on West Main Street in Tilton at around 5:00 p.m. Police say the gun accidentally discharged while her father was...
TILTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Vehicles damaged across Laconia and Gilford in vandalism spree

Police are investigating a string of vandalism acts throughout Laconia and Gilford that occurred Monday evening. According to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield, vehicles were damaged on Mechanic Street, at the Lakeport Opera House, VIP Auto, Union Diner, and the Margate Resort. “And we had a vehicle driving down the...
LACONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from New York was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 92 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 11:40...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man seen in Chelsea

CHELSEA — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Chelsea. Police say a series of suspicious activities have been occurring in the area. The timeframe for this activity has been between January 5 through the 15th. The Vermont State Police released surveillance images...
CHELSEA, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on US Route 302 in Groton

GROTON — A 23-year-old man from Essex was arrested for DUI following a crash in Groton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Mallory Commo. While on the scene, police say Commo displayed several indicators of impairment.
GROTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Salisbury

SALISBURY — A 40-year-old man from Leicester was cited for negligent operation following an incident in Salisbury today. Police say they observed a black truck traveling north on US Route 7 which passed two motorists on the left as another motorist was oncoming in the southbound lane. The truck...
SALISBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman wanted by Berlin police arrested

BERLIN — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Berlin yesterday. On January 14, authorities say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved with a retail theft at Kohl’s. During the initial investigation, Kelly Sue Ingram was a passenger in...
BERLIN, VT
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #4 after crashing into Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Springfield on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash into a home took place on Summer Street at around 10:25 p.m. Police say that Gregory S. Welch, of Springfield, was impaired. He was transported to Springfield Hospital where he...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy