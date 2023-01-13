Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Monday. Police say they located and arrested Ronnell Marable, of Rutland, on Grove Street at around 6:55 p.m. Marable was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of simple assault. He was...
NHPR
Police involved in killing of 17-year-old Gilford boy had no previous disciplinary findings
Two police officers involved in a New Year's Day encounter that left a teenager in Gilford dead have no previous formal disciplinary actions in their personnel files, according to records obtained by NHPR. Sergeant Douglas Wall and Officer Nathan Ayotte of the Gilford Police Department responded to the home of...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Putney
PUTNEY — A 64-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Putney on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified that Arthur D. Madore Jr, of Putney, was at a home on South Pine Banks Road at around 7:40 p.m. Madore had an active arrest warrant and was arrested at...
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 302 in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 40-year-old man from Groton was arrested for DUI refusal following a crash in Newbury yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:05 p.m. According to the report, the Michael Nahmias was traveling west on Route 302 before crossing the centerline, leaving...
newportdispatch.com
6-year-old injured when gun accidentally discharges in Tilton, NH
TILTON — A child is in stable condition in at Concord Hospital in Franklin after she was injured when a firearm accidentally discharged on Saturday. The incident took place on West Main Street in Tilton at around 5:00 p.m. Police say the gun accidentally discharged while her father was...
laconiadailysun.com
Vehicles damaged across Laconia and Gilford in vandalism spree
Police are investigating a string of vandalism acts throughout Laconia and Gilford that occurred Monday evening. According to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield, vehicles were damaged on Mechanic Street, at the Lakeport Opera House, VIP Auto, Union Diner, and the Margate Resort. “And we had a vehicle driving down the...
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Tesla almost runs over woman on Maple Street due to note
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from New York was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 92 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 11:40...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man seen in Chelsea
CHELSEA — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Chelsea. Police say a series of suspicious activities have been occurring in the area. The timeframe for this activity has been between January 5 through the 15th. The Vermont State Police released surveillance images...
WMUR.com
Former child residential care facility worker sentenced to prison for stealing children's medication
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former employee of a residential care facility for children in Northfield has been sentenced to prison for stealing prescription medication from children. Thomas Poirier, 41, of Tilton, pleaded guilty in November to charges of first- and second-degree assault for replacing Ritalin pills meant for patients...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 302 in Groton
GROTON — A 23-year-old man from Essex was arrested for DUI following a crash in Groton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Mallory Commo. While on the scene, police say Commo displayed several indicators of impairment.
newportdispatch.com
Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A 40-year-old man from Leicester was cited for negligent operation following an incident in Salisbury today. Police say they observed a black truck traveling north on US Route 7 which passed two motorists on the left as another motorist was oncoming in the southbound lane. The truck...
newportdispatch.com
Woman wanted by Berlin police arrested
BERLIN — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Berlin yesterday. On January 14, authorities say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved with a retail theft at Kohl’s. During the initial investigation, Kelly Sue Ingram was a passenger in...
NECN
Manchester Police Search for Vehicle in Hit-and-Run That Left Man Seriously Injured
Police are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, that left a 35-year-old man with serious injuries. Manchester police were called to the area of Union and Merrimack streets just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #4 after crashing into Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Springfield on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash into a home took place on Summer Street at around 10:25 p.m. Police say that Gregory S. Welch, of Springfield, was impaired. He was transported to Springfield Hospital where he...
