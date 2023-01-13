Read full article on original website
A Cop Was Burned Alive During Deadly Protests in Peru
A police officer was burned alive by a mob in Peru on Tuesday as violent clashes between government forces and protesters continue to rock the country after the ouster and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo. The attack on the officer came less than 24 hours after 17 civilians were killed in the deadliest day since protests began in December.
BBC
Peru protests: New President Boluarte faces genocide inquiry
Peru's top prosecutor has launched an inquiry into President Dina Boluarte and key ministers over weeks of clashes that have left dozens of people dead. The officials are being investigated on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries". Violence erupted after ex-President Pedro Castillo was arrested in December for...
US News and World Report
Peru Bans Bolivia's Evo Morales as Political Crisis Simmers
LIMA (Reuters) -Peru barred Bolivia's socialist former president, Evo Morales, from entering its territory on Monday, Peru's government announced in a statement, a decision Morales later derided as an attack meant to distract from rights violations. The move to ban Morales, along with eight other unidentified Bolivians, follows weeks of...
US News and World Report
At Least 17 Dead in Deadliest Day of Anti-Government Protests in Peru
LIMA/JULIACA (Reuters) -At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said on Monday, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo. The clashes occurred in Juliaca, a city near...
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
Policeman burned to death amid antigovernment unrest in Peru
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said Tuesday. José Luis Soncco...
Glencore copper mine in Peru struck by vandals, cars torched
LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vandals attacked Glencore's (GLEN.L) Antapaccay copper mine in Peru on Thursday, the country's top mining official said, amid a deepening political crisis marked by violent protests that have broken out near major mines in the southern Andes.
As protests in Peru intensify, few see a way out of political crisis
Peruvians are no strangers to political turmoil, having seen a number of presidents impeached or forced to step down amid massive demonstrations and accusations of corruption in recent years. But social unrest seems to be reaching new heights in the South American country as recent clashes between protesters and security forces have left at least 48 dead and more than 500 injured.
Peru closes Machu Picchu airport as nationwide protests persist
Rail and air links to Peru's famed Machu Picchu site had been cut early Friday after a flare-up in weeks-long protests that has killed dozens. Train connections between Cusco and Machu Picchu were also suspended until further notice, the railway company said in a statement citing safety concerns.
World in Photos: Peru’s deadly day — and fears of nationwide ‘chaos’
With so much recent attention focused (understandably) on the Sunday violence and its aftermath in Brazil, some may have overlooked the unrest in one of Brazil’s neighbors to the west. Peru suffered its deadliest day of clashes Monday since protests broke out more than a month ago over the...
People in Peru: did you take part in the protests?
At least 40 people have been killed and hundreds injured in protests in Peru since former president Pedro Castillo was ousted and detained last month. Human rights groups have accused police forces of using firearms on protesters while the army says protesters have used weapons and homemade explosives. Peru’s top prosecutor’s office has launched an inquiry into new president Dina Boluarte and members of her cabinet to investigate allegations of genocide following civilians’ deaths.
Peruvians defy state of emergency, mobilize for major new protest
Lima and other Peruvian regions were under a renewed state of emergency even as opponents of President Dina Boluarte began mobilizing toward the capital ahead of a major demonstration Monday, the latest in weeks of deadly unrest. At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in...
Peru braces for new rally in Lima despite state of emergency
Lima was bracing for a new rally against President Dina Boluarte on Monday as thousands of demonstrators began mobilizing in Peru's capital following weeks of deadly unrest. Protesters from all over the country began heading to Lima over the weekend in a bid to maintain the pressure on authorities. At...
