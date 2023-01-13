ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

A Cop Was Burned Alive During Deadly Protests in Peru

A police officer was burned alive by a mob in Peru on Tuesday as violent clashes between government forces and protesters continue to rock the country after the ouster and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo. The attack on the officer came less than 24 hours after 17 civilians were killed in the deadliest day since protests began in December.
BBC

Peru protests: New President Boluarte faces genocide inquiry

Peru's top prosecutor has launched an inquiry into President Dina Boluarte and key ministers over weeks of clashes that have left dozens of people dead. The officials are being investigated on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries". Violence erupted after ex-President Pedro Castillo was arrested in December for...
US News and World Report

Peru Bans Bolivia's Evo Morales as Political Crisis Simmers

LIMA (Reuters) -Peru barred Bolivia's socialist former president, Evo Morales, from entering its territory on Monday, Peru's government announced in a statement, a decision Morales later derided as an attack meant to distract from rights violations. The move to ban Morales, along with eight other unidentified Bolivians, follows weeks of...
US News and World Report

At Least 17 Dead in Deadliest Day of Anti-Government Protests in Peru

LIMA/JULIACA (Reuters) -At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said on Monday, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo. The clashes occurred in Juliaca, a city near...
msn.com

Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit

MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
Reuters

Glencore copper mine in Peru struck by vandals, cars torched

LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vandals attacked Glencore's (GLEN.L) Antapaccay copper mine in Peru on Thursday, the country's top mining official said, amid a deepening political crisis marked by violent protests that have broken out near major mines in the southern Andes.
Miami Herald

As protests in Peru intensify, few see a way out of political crisis

Peruvians are no strangers to political turmoil, having seen a number of presidents impeached or forced to step down amid massive demonstrations and accusations of corruption in recent years. But social unrest seems to be reaching new heights in the South American country as recent clashes between protesters and security forces have left at least 48 dead and more than 500 injured.
AFP

Peru closes Machu Picchu airport as nationwide protests persist

Rail and air links to Peru's famed Machu Picchu site had been cut early Friday after a flare-up in weeks-long protests that has killed dozens. Train connections between Cusco and Machu Picchu were also suspended until further notice, the railway company said in a statement citing safety concerns.
grid.news

World in Photos: Peru’s deadly day — and fears of nationwide ‘chaos’

With so much recent attention focused (understandably) on the Sunday violence and its aftermath in Brazil, some may have overlooked the unrest in one of Brazil’s neighbors to the west. Peru suffered its deadliest day of clashes Monday since protests broke out more than a month ago over the...
The Guardian

People in Peru: did you take part in the protests?

At least 40 people have been killed and hundreds injured in protests in Peru since former president Pedro Castillo was ousted and detained last month. Human rights groups have accused police forces of using firearms on protesters while the army says protesters have used weapons and homemade explosives. Peru’s top prosecutor’s office has launched an inquiry into new president Dina Boluarte and members of her cabinet to investigate allegations of genocide following civilians’ deaths.
kalkinemedia.com

Peruvians defy state of emergency, mobilize for major new protest

Lima and other Peruvian regions were under a renewed state of emergency even as opponents of President Dina Boluarte began mobilizing toward the capital ahead of a major demonstration Monday, the latest in weeks of deadly unrest. At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in...
US News and World Report

France Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Execution of British-Iranian Accused of Spying

PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who...
kalkinemedia.com

Peru braces for new rally in Lima despite state of emergency

Lima was bracing for a new rally against President Dina Boluarte on Monday as thousands of demonstrators began mobilizing in Peru's capital following weeks of deadly unrest. Protesters from all over the country began heading to Lima over the weekend in a bid to maintain the pressure on authorities. At...

