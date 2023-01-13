ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Mixon issues challenge to NFL after being fined for coin toss celebration

By Grey Papke
 4 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was predictably fined for his coin flip celebration in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and he is calling out the NFL over it.

Mixon celebrated a touchdown by flipping a coin after scoring a touchdown, which was a clear shot at the league’s decision to determine a potential home field for the Bengals’ playoff opener via coin toss. Mixon revealed Friday that he was fined over $13,000 for the celebration — not for taking a shot at the NFL, but for using a prop as part of a celebration.

Mixon posted a portion of his fine letter and doubled down on his stance. He challenged the NFL to flip a coin to determine if he should pay or if commissioner Roger Goodell should instead donate the money to charity.

There is zero chance the NFL takes Mixon up on the offer, but it is fairly amusing regardless. Mixon clearly is not sorry for the celebration, but that is hardly a surprise considering how the Bengals felt about the original coin toss decision.

The good news for Mixon is that there appears to be someone who is willing to cover his fine for him.

Comments / 18

LT24
3d ago

The man has a point, the NFL clearly chose to break the rules in the case of the suspended game. Rules for thee but not for me, another example of how the NFL is fixed.

Reply
3
 

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

