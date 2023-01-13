Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Former OSHP trooper sentenced for rape
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was recently sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of a minor. Robert Ruth, 58, formerly of 21 Residence Drive in Washington C.H., pleaded “no contest” in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to the second count of the grand jury indictment — first-degree felony rape — as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery were dismissed.
Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail
DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified
DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified. Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West...
Man charged for selling fake Bengals tickets
Timothy Nesmith is charged with trademark counterfeiting and is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court documents.
Fox 19
1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68
URBANA — A Springfield man has been charged with two felonies following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on US-68 that began in Urbana and ended in Clark County late Saturday afternoon, according to Urbana Police. Isaac Chalender, 23, has been charged with two felonies, Theft of a Motor...
911 caller finds dead shooting victim ‘face down’ with ‘bullet injury in the back’
DAYTON — 911 calls described how an Uber/Lyft driver discovered a dead body on West Third Street Saturday morning. News Center 7 previously covered the possible homicide as it was breaking. Dayton Police were called to the 3500 block of West Third Street at around 9:10 a.m. after receiving...
Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
Fox 19
Parents charged after allegedly leaving autistic son in car for more than 1 hour
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The parents of a 2-year-old child with autism pleaded not guilty to charges after they allegedly left their son alone in a car for more than an hour. Robert Williams and Mary Smith are each facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering children, according to documents...
UPDATE: At least 1 taken to hospital, 2 in custody after shooting in Xenia
XENIA — One person was taken to the hospital and two others were taken into custody after a shooting in Xenia Monday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2000 block of Alabama Drive to reports of an accidental shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found...
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
Pounds of marijuana and $8,000 turn up during domestic dispute call near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County deputies seized over five pounds of marijuana after responding to a domestic disturbance call in southern Ohio. On Thursday, deputies went to a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road, which is a few miles northwest of Waverly. The deputies came to investigate a domestic dispute, but discovered […]
Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating
DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said...
‘He was throwing up all his blood,’ 911 caller says in panic just before man died in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — Recently obtained 911 calls illustrated the panic among bystanders as they watched and attempted to help a man who was shot outside of a Dayton apartment complex on Danner Avenue early Saturday morning. The man would eventually be declared dead at the scene. News Center 7 previously...
Fox 19
Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
Men, woman accused of connected Springfield shootings indicted on charges
SPRINGFIELD — A grand jury has indicted three people in connection to a murder and a second connected shooting in Springfield. The crimes are part of a string of recent gun violence in the city. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted Tuesday in...
