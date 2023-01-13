ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Record-Herald

Former OSHP trooper sentenced for rape

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was recently sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of a minor. Robert Ruth, 58, formerly of 21 Residence Drive in Washington C.H., pleaded “no contest” in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to the second count of the grand jury indictment — first-degree felony rape — as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery were dismissed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified

DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified. Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
10TV

Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating

DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
CINCINNATI, OH

