Get insights on how to bridge political divides at Fort Collins event Jan. 18

Join in a discussion on how to connect across political divides on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The Northern Colorado Deliberative Journalism Project's January installment of The Scoop will explore tools, resources and organizations focused on helping people connect across political divides and work together on our shared problems more effectively. Examples include Braver Angels , Living Room Conversations , More In Common , and the Aspen Institute Better Arguments Project .The event is 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St., Fort Collins. Registration is recommended by going to the events calendar at poudrelibraries.org.

The Northern Colorado Deliberative Journalism Project is a collaboration among the Center for Public Deliberation at Colorado State University, the Coloradoan and many others to help the local news information ecosystem thrive. The Scoop is a monthly event at the library to discuss local news and issues and showcase different viewpoints.

