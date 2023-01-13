Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Man charged with exploiting 87-year-old Gillette woman for more than $130K
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An elderly woman was reportedly conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a bogus oil field business venture with the ensuing investigation resulting in one arrest. Shawn Carl John has been charged with exploiting an 87-year-old woman who he convinced to write $130,000 in...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 16
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell investigator: Wood stove caused Warrior Road fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A wood stove caused the fire that occurred Jan. 16 in a double-wide mobile home at 1208 Warrior Road in Gillette, said Campbell County Fire Department Capt. Sam Clikeman, who investigated the fire. The stove was running, and there was an escape from the stove system...
county17.com
Campbell fire captain: 2 dogs die in house fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two dogs died in a fire this afternoon at a home in Gillette, Campbell County Fire Department Capt. Rob Dickey told County 17. Apart from the dogs, no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire, which occurred at 1280 Warrior Road, Dickey said.
county17.com
School board opts against rescheduling interview for candidate recovering from car crash
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District’s board has decided it will not reschedule an interview with candidate Bob Jordan, who is recovering from a Jan. 16 crash at Boxelder Road and Burma Avenue. Jordan was unable to participate in today’s Board of Trustee’s candidate interviews as he...
cowboystatedaily.com
Citizen Rescuers Were Trapped In Cab Of Vehicle At Keyhole When Plunged Through Ice
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Mark Caughlan took over as chief ranger for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, he began scheduling trainings for rangers across the Cowboy State. One of those sessions – for ice water rescues – became even more relevant in...
county17.com
Obituaries: Lowell; Beeson
Passed away unexpectedly Thursday January 12, 2023 at her home; age 74 years. Sherry Schmandt was born on September 11, 1948 in Saginaw, MI to the late Roy and Marilyn Schmandt. She was married to her best friend and partner in adventure Roy Lowell on December 14, 1968; he predeceased her on October 21, 2018.
county17.com
Government offices, schools closed Monday for Equality Day￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Government offices in Campbell County will be closed Monday. As of Jan. 14, government offices for both the City of Gillette and Campbell County will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Equality Day. Campbell County schools will not be in session. According to the...
county17.com
Campbell County’s average gas price up 10 cents as national average goes up pennies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose pennies over the last week, Campbell County has seen its average gas prices rise 10 cents. AAA reported the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline at $3.32 per gallon, up 4 cents from a week ago, and placed Wyoming’s average lower at $3.22, up 14 cents from last week. Campbell County’s average gas price rose to $3.23 per gallon, according to AAA.
county17.com
McLeland selected to fill Ward III City Council position
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City Council appointed Nathan McLeland to fill the Ward III vacancy during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. McLeland was selected from a field of eight applicants who were interviewed by council during the meeting. McLeland previously served the City of Gillette as a Ward...
county17.com
Campbell school board appoints Meldene Goehring to fill open seat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees ultimately unanimously decided today to appoint Meldene Goehring to the board. Of the nine candidates who ran for former trustee Ken Clouston’s open seat, Goehring, Mark Christensen and Mark Gilbertson made it into the final selection. Goehring has...
newslj.com
YES House helping homeless youth get back on their feet with Brookstreet Inn
GILLETTE — Brett Sundstrom has been homeless since April 2021. That month, he made the decision that he would rather be homeless than stay in the home he grew up in any longer. He was being neglected, and said his self-esteem and respect for himself had bottomed out. “The...
county17.com
Thank Heaven for Kids charity to make sure needy students get lunch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Rollo Williams, who’s a Campbell County School District School Board trustee, said that as federal government support decreased for school lunches, it’s costing $4,200 per month to provide lunches to district students in need. The organization Thank Heaven for Kids helps prevent “lunch shaming”...
county17.com
Chance of snow tonight, in coming days for Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette residents can expect to wake up to some fresh snow on Monday, as the National Weather Service is predicting wintry weather after midnight tonight. After that, more snow is expected in scattered snow showers throughout the coming days. Snow is expected to begin around 2...
county17.com
Nearly 40 teams to compete in 36th Annual Charity Chili Cook-off Saturday ￼￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – In four days’ time, inspired chili enthusiasts will go head to head at the Cam-Plex for the 36th Annual Charity Chili Cook-off to raise funds for the Council of Community Services and Youth Emergency Services, Inc. This year, the date of the cook-off has been...
