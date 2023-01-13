Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Safety: What It Is and Why It’s Important
Emotional safety is a basic human need and an essential building block for all healthy human relationships. Emotional safety is the visceral feeling of being accepted and embraced for who you truly are and what you feel and need. Feeling chronically emotionally unsafe causes intense psychological distress—and, often, greater isolation...
Sobriety is About More Than Extending Your Life
I’m a recovering alcoholic, and I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. I’m also a former nurse who worked in mental health and addictions. As you can imagine, this gave me a unique perspective on alcohol and health problems.
psychologytoday.com
Sleep Better, Live Longer
It's important to address the root cause of sleepless nights. Getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and improve your mood. Lack of sleep may increase your risk for serious health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. John (not his real name) came to my office complaining...
Unhealthy Habits You Should Avoid if you are 40 and Above
As we get older, our bodies become more fragile, and the habits we had in our youth may not be so helpful anymore. We need to adjust our lifestyles to accommodate the changes that occur with age. We all want to stay young and healthy forever, but unfortunately, this isn’t always possible.
hippocraticpost.com
Men are struggling with anxiety more than ever
New research reveals men are struggling with anxiety more than ever: Ahead of Blue Monday, according to new Bupa research, the UK’s anxiety levels have surged over the last few years – with men struggling with anxiety more than ever. Bupa research found*:. ‘Anxiety symptoms in men’ saw...
infomeddnews.com
How to Minimize Stress in Your Life: 9 Steps to Follow
Stress can be a killer. People who’re stressed out tend to be more at risk for heart attacks, high blood pressure, and other health problems. If you are a person who has to deal with a lot of stress, then look no further than this post. This article will...
ScienceBlog.com
Scientists discover secreted protein helps both repair and grow muscles
Scientists from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that a protein called platelet-derived growth factor subunit B (PDGF-B) is continuously secreted from skeletal muscle cells and helps to repair muscles by encouraging myoblasts (muscle stem cells) to proliferate. Unexpectedly, they found that PDGF-B also helps muscle fibers grow. They confirmed this...
Comments / 0