The Bayou Oracle
4d ago

Russia has been unable to sustain offensives and hold territory during the entire war. They've lost over 100,000 soldiers in less than a year and control far less territory now than they did 2 months into the war.

MrMax
2d ago

Bottom line is that Ukraine is fighting for every inch of strategically useless land in order to counter Russia’s advantage in manpower. Russian tactics of overwhelming human wave attacks lends itself to extreme casualties. This is NOT WWII though, and Ukraine will bleed them until the spring, when the donated armor will roll over the depleted Russian lines…You’ll see…

