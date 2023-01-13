Read full article on original website
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
If San Antonio finally gets an NFL team, what should their name be?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
Watch: LeBron James Joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As Only Players In NBA History To Reach 38,000 Points
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and he continues to produce at an unbelievable level in his 20th NBA season. It feels like every night the Lakers take the court LeBron James is making history in some form or fashion.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a fumble though that was picked up by Malik Hooker.
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley
Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"
The Los Angeles Lakers were in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the Philadelphia 76ers and played far better than expected against the stronger 76ers squad. LeBron James put the team on his back with a fantastic performance with Russell Westbrook contributing magnificently off the bench, until the final play.
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James' longevity is one of the most impressive things any pro-level athlete has shown in their career. For 20 seasons, the King has been a dominant force in the NBA, winning All-Star appearances, All-NBA accolades, MVPs, and championships. There have been losses along the way, but what LeBron James has achieved is a lot more telling than the things he hasn't.
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs, Jakob Poeltl, Sixers, Bulls
Center Jakob Poeltl is drawing lots of trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “I think he’s going to be one of the real pivotal players at the NBA trade deadline,” Wojnarowski said. “You saw in recent years there was not as much of a market for centers. That’s changed this year. There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams for San Antonio that will make the kind of offers that (the Spurs) may want to move him.”
Blockbuster Trade Scenario: New York Knicks Acquire Bradley Beal
The New York Knicks have been one of the more surprising teams of the season, as they are currently the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps it is time for them to make a win-now trade that can help them in the long run as well. Bradley Beal is...
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing score of 31-14 during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field.
No. 21 Baylor keeps Texas Tech winless in Big 12 play
Keyonte George scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half to lead No. 21 Baylor to an 81-74 victory over host Texas Tech on Tuesday night in Big 12 play at Lubbock, Texas. LJ Cryer added 18 points and was 4-for-4 from 3-point range as the Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) won their third consecutive game. Jalen Bridges tallied 14 points, all in the first half, for Baylor.
Cubs Swap Out Right-Handers in Pair of Tuesday Roster Moves
The Chicago Cubs swapped out a pair of right-handed pitchers Tuesday, claiming Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and designating Manuel Rodriguez for assignment. Cubs Pluck Julian Merryweather Off Waivers. Merryweather was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Cleveland and then traded...
Jeanie Buss Has Directed Lakers To "Not Sell Out Their Future" On Win-Now Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season once again this year after missing out on the playoffs in 2022. Fans can't say they didn't expect it, as the Lakers' front office was incredibly passive and made small moves that didn't help the Lakers come any closer to contention.
Watch: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Makes LeBron James Feel ‘Extremely Old’ By Saying He Played Against His Father In First Career Game
When a player like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for 20 years in the NBA, they will have experienced just about everything there is on an NBA court. But even LeBron was taken aback when Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s draft, told him that he played against his father in his first career NBA game against the Sacramento Kings.
Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
Former USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision to big rival
In November, Ford had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in USC’s win over UCLA. Two months later, he is transferring to the Bruins. Ford had been at USC since 2019, but the former five-star recruit’s career had not gone as hoped. Ford had only 40 catches for 637 yards and five touchdowns during his Trojans career. He has two years of eligibility left to live up to his top recruiting status, and his health will be key in achieving that goal.
