ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane

Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Great Bend Post

NFL reveals playoff schedule, Chiefs play Saturday

Monday - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, Jan. 22. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2)...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round odds, schedule, preview as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry

Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

Josh Allen picks fight with the wrong Miami Dolphin, starts a brawl (Video)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, and then picked a fight with the largest man on the field. Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in football for a reason. The Dolphins ballhawk made a beautiful interception on Josh Allen in the first half of Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were convinced that Tom Brady's emotional press conference was a goodbye to the Bucs

When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set

While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals what kind of stadium conditions Chiefs wanted for neutral site game

This year’s AFC championship game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta if the Chiefs and Bills make it. The neutral site game was incorporated this season via a temporary rule change as a measure to help ensure some fairness over the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game being canceled. We know that Cincinnati was... The post Report reveals what kind of stadium conditions Chiefs wanted for neutral site game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023

Tua Tagovailoa may not play again for the Miami Dolphins this season, but he is reportedly still part of the team’s long-term plans. Tagovailoa is expected to return as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2023, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are pleased with the way Tagovailoa has developed under head coach Mike McDaniel and... The post Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy