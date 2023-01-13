Read full article on original website
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Cowboys 'Getting Screwed' by NFL with 'Monday Night' Playoff Schedule?
Are the Cowboys getting "screwed'' by playing a Monday Night Football playoff game? Let's take another look ...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Look: NFL World Calling For Player Ejection On Sunday Night
The NFL world is demanding that Baltimore Ravens veteran Marcus Peters gets ejected tonight. The Ravens are currently battling the Bengals in the AFC wild card round. In the first quarter, Marcus Peters tackled Joe Mixon to the ground. That wasn't the end of it, though. It appears ...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane
Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
NFL reveals playoff schedule, Chiefs play Saturday
Monday - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, Jan. 22. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2)...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round odds, schedule, preview as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry
Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
Josh Allen picks fight with the wrong Miami Dolphin, starts a brawl (Video)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, and then picked a fight with the largest man on the field. Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in football for a reason. The Dolphins ballhawk made a beautiful interception on Josh Allen in the first half of Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL fans were convinced that Tom Brady's emotional press conference was a goodbye to the Bucs
When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.
Russell Gage Hospitalized After Being Carted Off Field vs. Cowboys
The Tampa Bay wide receiver suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s wild-card loss to Dallas.
The Dallas Cowboys Must Not Return to Glory Under Any Circumstances
If the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, they will never go away.
3 former Chicago Bears superstars eliminated from NFL Playoffs
The Chicago Bears were one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2022. As a result of having the very worst record, they are set to make the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A lot of discourse has already started about what to do with the pick.
Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set
While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
5 best Kansas City Chiefs teams of all-time
What are the best Kansas City Chiefs teams of all-time? We know they have won two Super Bowl titles in
Report reveals what kind of stadium conditions Chiefs wanted for neutral site game
This year’s AFC championship game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta if the Chiefs and Bills make it. The neutral site game was incorporated this season via a temporary rule change as a measure to help ensure some fairness over the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game being canceled. We know that Cincinnati was... The post Report reveals what kind of stadium conditions Chiefs wanted for neutral site game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023
Tua Tagovailoa may not play again for the Miami Dolphins this season, but he is reportedly still part of the team’s long-term plans. Tagovailoa is expected to return as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2023, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are pleased with the way Tagovailoa has developed under head coach Mike McDaniel and... The post Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
