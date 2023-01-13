One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Old Route 22 near Blairsville this afternoon. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 reported the crash at 12:16 PM on Monday near the intersection of Old Route 22 and Ridge View Avenue. Few details are available on the accident, except that it was a head-on collision. Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles but one of the two drivers was taken to IRMC for treatment of unknown injuries.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO