Penn State basketball notebook: Camren Wynter’s assertiveness, Big Ten parity and more
Micah Shrewsberry knew that Camren Wynter was well-established when he joined the Penn State men’s basketball team from Drexel over the summer. Wynter’s resume featured 1,657 points, 577 assists, 493 rebounds, three All-CAA teams, a conference tournament MVP and plenty more. But Wynter still faced a tough adjustment....
Penn State Freshman Spotlight: Five-star OL J'ven Williams
The 2023 Penn State recruiting class began its transition to a freshman class this month as several members arrive on campus as early enrollees. Five-star offensive line prospect J'ven Williams was among them, completing his path to Happy Valley. These program newcomers are underway with university acclimation, extending from the...
Updated look at 2023 Penn State running back situation after Keyvone Lee enters transfer portal
Regarding the use of scholarship running backs, Penn State relied entirely upon a pair of freshmen during the final seven games of its 2022 season, including a Rose Bowl victory over Utah. That will remain the case through 2023 spring practice, as program veteran Keyvone Lee elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal Friday night.
