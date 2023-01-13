Former Maryland Delegate Rick Impallaria pleads guilty to misconduct in office

A former Maryland State Delegate has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds.

Rick Impallaria, who represented portions of Baltimore and Harford Counties for 20 years, had faced multiple counts of theft, embezzlement.

The case focused on the usage of a storage space Impallaria rented out, next door to a cottage he stayed at on Punte Lane in Essex.

State rules allow lawmakers to be reimbursed only for work-related district office expenses, but not personal ones.

Prosecutors alleged that Impallaria paid no personal rent starting in July 20212, and instead charged the state for what the cottage and neighboring storage unit cost combined, which answered for why the price was double than what other residents in the neighborhood were paying for their property.

His alleged actions reportedly cost the state nearly $93,000.

On top of that the storage unit was also outside of the 7th District that Impallaria represented, and is owned by the family of one of his aides.

Additionally, Impallaria claimed to have paid $2,400 for furniture he never actually ordered, all the while getting the state to reimburse him for it.

He allegedly used that money to send out campaign mailers, which is a violation of state reimbursement rules.

Impallaria lost last July's Republican Primary to Lauren Arikan, by nearly 20 percentage points.

He's scheduled to be sentenced June 21 in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County.