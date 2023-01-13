ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Former Maryland Delegate Rick Impallaria pleads guilty to misconduct in office

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmHw1_0kE0gLuP00

A former Maryland State Delegate has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds.

Rick Impallaria, who represented portions of Baltimore and Harford Counties for 20 years, had faced multiple counts of theft, embezzlement.

The case focused on the usage of a storage space Impallaria rented out, next door to a cottage he stayed at on Punte Lane in Essex.

State rules allow lawmakers to be reimbursed only for work-related district office expenses, but not personal ones.

Prosecutors alleged that Impallaria paid no personal rent starting in July 20212, and instead charged the state for what the cottage and neighboring storage unit cost combined, which answered for why the price was double than what other residents in the neighborhood were paying for their property.

His alleged actions reportedly cost the state nearly $93,000.

RELATED: Ousted State Delegate Impallaria hit with theft, embezzlement charges

On top of that the storage unit was also outside of the 7th District that Impallaria represented, and is owned by the family of one of his aides.

Additionally, Impallaria claimed to have paid $2,400 for furniture he never actually ordered, all the while getting the state to reimburse him for it.

He allegedly used that money to send out campaign mailers, which is a violation of state reimbursement rules.

Impallaria lost last July's Republican Primary to Lauren Arikan, by nearly 20 percentage points.

He's scheduled to be sentenced June 21 in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County.

Comments / 5

MikeK1
4d ago

good riddance, I can't believe he ran for office again last year and I'm glad he lost I certainly didn't vote for him

Reply
2
Related
wypr.org

Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
firefighternation.com

Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past

Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Gov.-elect Moore announces more Cabinet appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he's scheduled to be sworn in as governor. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced. Kevin Atticks has been named the state's agriculture...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan to leave office with high approval ratings intact, Gonzales Poll finds

BALTIMORE -- A new administration is shaping up in Annapolis as Gov. Larry Hogan says goodbye with his approval ratings intact.With Maryland one day away from having a new leader, it seems Governor-elect Wes Moore will have some big shoes to fill.A Gonzales Poll released overnight found Hogan will be leaving the office tomorrow on a high note, departing with the same strong job approval ratings he's enjoyed for most of his time in office.The telephone poll of about 800 registered voters statewide was taken last week found statewide. The pollsters found 77% of Maryland voters approve of the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Driver attacked and stabbed while delivering food in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - A food delivery driver is recovering after being stabbed over the weekend in Baltimore County. The violent incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville, not far from Reisterstown Road and Maryland State Police Headquarters. Baltimore County police tell WJZ several suspects approached the driver and demanded money.Authorities said even though he gave them his cash, one of the suspects stabbed the driver in the upper body. "That's the first thing I thought was strange—that he completely complied and still got hurt,"said Sarah Ramsey who lives nearby. Ramsey said her heart goes out to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New bill restricting where guns can be carried in Maryland causes controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With public safety a top priority for Maryland lawmakers, the first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with conceal carry permits could bring their firearms. "If people don’t feel safe nothing else matters," said Maryland Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City)....
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy