Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters appeared to strike Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon in the chest during the first quarter of their AFC wild-card round matchup on Sunday night. With about 1:05 remaining in the first, Mixon ran the ball for a yard and was tackled by Peters and linebacker Patrick Queen. As Peters was on Mixon, the defensive back appeared to hit Mixon in the stomach and caused a small kerfuffle between both teams. Peters was penalized for taunting on the play and gave Cincinnati a free 10 yards. The veteran player was criticized on social media for the play. Cincinnati would give those 10 yards right back after Jonah Williams was called for holding. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow would then find receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 12-yard pass, and after the teams switched sides to start the second quarter, Burrow found the wide receiver again for a 7-yard touchdown. Cincinnati would be up 9-0 early in the second quarter. The Bengals and Ravens were meeting for the second straight week. Cincinnati defeated Baltimore, 27-16, after losing to them, 19-17, earlier in the season. The Ravens were playing the game without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was dealing with a PCL injury. Tyler Huntley started the game for Baltimore.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO