thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ravens’ Marcus Peters appears to strike Bengals’ Joe Mixon after tackle
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters appeared to strike Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon in the chest during the first quarter of their AFC wild-card round matchup on Sunday night. With about 1:05 remaining in the first, Mixon ran the ball for a yard and was tackled by Peters and linebacker Patrick Queen. As Peters was on Mixon, the defensive back appeared to hit Mixon in the stomach and caused a small kerfuffle between both teams. Peters was penalized for taunting on the play and gave Cincinnati a free 10 yards. The veteran player was criticized on social media for the play. Cincinnati would give those 10 yards right back after Jonah Williams was called for holding. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow would then find receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 12-yard pass, and after the teams switched sides to start the second quarter, Burrow found the wide receiver again for a 7-yard touchdown. Cincinnati would be up 9-0 early in the second quarter. The Bengals and Ravens were meeting for the second straight week. Cincinnati defeated Baltimore, 27-16, after losing to them, 19-17, earlier in the season. The Ravens were playing the game without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was dealing with a PCL injury. Tyler Huntley started the game for Baltimore.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors
As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
5 best Kansas City Chiefs teams of all-time
What are the best Kansas City Chiefs teams of all-time? We know they have won two Super Bowl titles in
Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham just misses out on Titans GM job
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham has been a hot commodity this offseason, and it’s seemed inevitable that he’ll find a GM gig elsewhere in the near future. But it won’t be this offseason. While Cunningham garnered interest from both the Cardinals and Titans — the lone...
