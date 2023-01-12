Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Surging egg prices mean record profits for largest US egg producer
A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com CEO Announces Cut to Global Workforce Amid Rallies in Broader Digital Asset Markets
The chief executive of Crypto.com is announcing a cut to the firm’s global workforce as the digital asset markets attempt to mount a recovery. In a new company blog post, Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek says that he’s going to slash the firm’s workforce by 20% due to unpredictable events within the industry, such as the recent high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
'Moving bombs': Pakistan's LNG crisis sparks dangerous 'bag gas' trade
Locals of Karak district in northwest Pakistan are using hoses to siphon gas from main supply lines and filling plastic bags with natural gas to bring it to their homes for cooking. These risky and illegal means to obtain natural gas for their households' cooking needs show great desperation and...
wealthinsidermag.com
Gold Prices Expected to Soar in 2023: Experts Predict Record Highs for Precious Metal
Gold is on the rise in 2023 and in the first week of the new year alone, the precious metal has jumped 2.36% against the U.S. dollar. Over the past 65 days, gold has soared 14.55% while silver has skyrocketed 22.31% against the greenback since Nov. 3, 2022. According to the head of metals strategy at MKS Pamp Group, there is a “decent amount of bullish ‘pent-up’ demand that has been carried over from last year” for gold.
NASDAQ
Minority shareholders denounce Brazil's Americanas for 'multi-billion fraud'
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A group representing minority shareholders on Friday filed a complaint with Brazil's securities regulator against Americanas SA AMER3.SA after the retailer uncovered "accounting inconsistencies" totaling 20 billion reais ($3.89 billion). The Abradin association said it was denouncing Americanas for what it called...
kalkinemedia.com
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
kalkinemedia.com
Beacon Minerals Ltd says Co Entered Into A 6,000 Ounce Forward Gold Contract
* CO HAS ENTERED INTO A 6,000 OUNCE FORWARD GOLD CONTRACT TO BE DELIVERED IN MONTHLY INSTALMENTS FROM FEB 2023 TO APRIL 2023. * FORWARD AVERAGE NET PRICE OF A$2,729 PER OUNCE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Udbhav Krishna P) Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
